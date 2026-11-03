Madras High Court grants bail to DMK leader in CM abuse case: ‘Cops serve state, not party’

Major political parties have organised IT cells that routinely troll and abuse their opponents on social media, but complaints over such content often trigger allegations of selective police action. The Madras High Court has flagged this pattern while granting anticipatory bail to a DMK woman councillor accused of using abusive terms to refer to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. The court observed that allegations repeatedly arise of swift police action against opposition voices while complaints against those aligned with the ruling establishment are overlooked.

Justice N Ramesh was hearing an anticipatory bail petition filed by D Sudha, a councillor representing Ward 95 of the Greater Chennai Corporation and a functionary of the women’s wing of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). She was booked by the B-2 Esplanade Police Station in Chennai over remarks allegedly made at a DMK function on October 7.

“Political discourse in this State, as in the country, is now conducted in substantial measure on social media. It is a matter of common knowledge that the major political parties—the party in office included—maintain organised social-media establishments, popularly called IT wings, whose daily output includes trolling and abuse of opponents, ideological, political and personal,” the court said on November 2.

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“The police serve the State, which endures, and not the party in government, which changes,” the judge observed, adding that maintaining an even hand between the ruling party and its opponents was not a courtesy extended by the police but “a condition of their constitutional legitimacy”.

It added that complaints about such content are made on all sides and the accusation that recurs under every government, whichever party holds office, is that the police move within hours when the speaker belongs to the opposition, while complaints against those aligned with the establishment are not even brought on file.

Justice N Ramesh said political speech, including hostile and intemperate criticism of public office holders, was protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. Justice N Ramesh said political speech, including hostile and intemperate criticism of public office holders, was protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

Complaint, police action

The case arose from a complaint filed on October 19 by a functionary of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the ruling party in Tamil Nadu, based on a video of Sudha’s speech made on October 7 and which had been circulating on social media. The FIR was registered within an hour of receiving the complaint, 12 days after the speech.

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Clarifying that it was not finding that the police had acted at the instance of any political party in Sudha’s case, Justice Ramesh said the police should consider how the chronology would appear to an ordinary citizen.

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The police registered a case accusing the woman of using obscene words, intentionally insulting the chief minister with the intention of provoking a breach of peace, and making statements allegedly intended to promote enmity between different groups and communities.

A notice was served on Sudha’s daughter on the night of October 19, asking the councillor to appear the following afternoon. Sudha was then in Bengaluru for a family function and medical treatment. Her daughter and son-in-law appeared at the police station the next morning with a written explanation and sought reasonable time. A second notice was then issued.

Sudha approached the high court on October 21. Opposing her plea, the prosecution argued that she had failed to appear despite two notices and could abscond, tamper with evidence or threaten witnesses. The judge, however, found these apprehensions unsupported by specific particulars.

Judge refers to economist’s detention

The court also referred to the detention of a Chennai-based economist on October 29 over an allegedly abusive social media comment about a legislator of the ruling party.

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According to the judge’s account of events reported in the press, plainclothes policemen took the economist from his home at around 5 am without showing him any complaint, authorisation or FIR. It later emerged that the comment had been posted from a fake account misusing his photograph.

The economist was released the same day, with the CM receiving him at the Secretariat, and a minister publicly acknowledging the lapse.

Clarifying that the episode was not before him, the judge questioned what verification had been undertaken before policemen were sent to a citizen’s home at dawn and what action had followed against those responsible.

“An apology, however high its source, is not accountability, and a remedy that depends on the Chief Minister’s personal intervention is not a remedy at all,” he observed.

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CM’s office ‘not so fragile’

Examining Sudha’s speech, the court noted that the remarks were directed at one individual, the head of a rival political party, and did not target any community or class of people. It also found that the speech exhorted nobody to any act.

The judge said political speech, including hostile and intemperate criticism of public office holders, was protected under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution unless it crossed the threshold of incitement or created a proximate danger to public order.

“The office is not so fragile that a ward councillor’s invective at a party meeting can shake it,” the court observed. It added that those holding high public office must be prepared to face criticism, ridicule and even abuse. A government confident of itself should meet criticism with argument, mockery with performance and abuse, where it crosses the legal line, with the remedy provided under defamation law.

The court clarified that protecting free speech did not mean approving Sudha’s language. It noted that she had expressed regret and submitted an affidavit on October 29 apologising to the CM and undertaking to exercise restraint in future public statements.

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The judge said the grievance essentially concerned alleged defamation, for which the law provides a separate procedure requiring the public prosecutor’s complaint and prior government sanction. He questioned the charges, noting that abusive words did not automatically amount to obscenity and the FIR did not identify the classes or communities required for the enmity charge.

Finding no need for custodial interrogation, the court refused to gag Sudha as a bail condition. “A court that gags a politician as the price of liberty does indirectly what Article 19 forbids the State to do directly,” the judge said.

The court granted her anticipatory bail, directing her to appear before the magistrate within 15 days of the order copy being made ready, furnish a Rs 25,000 bond with two sureties and report to the police daily at 10.30 am. She must cooperate with the investigation.