Madras High Court orders registry to list plea seeking FIR against TVK Chief Vijay for ‘suppressing’ income

3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 6, 2026 09:26 PM IST
The Madras High Court was hearing a plea seeking direction to Income Tax authorities to examine the materials and findings recorded in the search proceedings
conducted under the Income-tax Act. (File Photo)
Madras High Court Vijay news: The Madras High Court last month issued a directive to the high court registry for the listing of the plea seeking proceedings under the Income Tax Act and registration of a criminal case against the actor turned politician, Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay.
A division bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan was acting on the plea of one M Rajkumar, who sought directions to “appropriate law enforcement authorities” to register an FIR and investigate into the commission of cognisable offences under relevant provisions of the law, including cheating and criminal conspiracy.
The plea accused Vijay and seeks a probe into the “suppression of income, receipt of unaccounted cash remuneration and concealment of financial transactions disclosed in the course of the search and statutory proceedings”.
The April 8 order recorded the one prayers in the plea as saying, “..to direct the respondents 1 (Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) & 2 (Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (Central) to place the materials gathered during the search, assessment and penalty proceedings before the competent authorities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, for the purpose of examining the existence of a scheduled predicate offence and “proceeds of crime” within the meaning of Sections 2(1)(u) and 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, and to take appropriate steps for investigation in accordance with the provisions of the said Act.”
The issue arose after the court Registry refused to number the case. The bench, however, referred to a Supreme Court precedent to note that the “Registry could not have exercised the power to decide on maintainability of a case, as it is a judicial function in the realm of the Court and directed the Registry to number the case and post before the Court”.
Order
“In view of the decision of the Apex Court, the directions and circular already issued, we hereby direct the Registry
not to refuse to number any case raising the issue of maintainability. If the cases filed are otherwise in order but the Registry still has a doubt regarding maintainability, the case shall be numbered with an endorsement “numbered subject to maintainability” and shall be listed before the Roster Judge concerned, separately under the caption “for maintainability”, along with the objections raised and compliance reported. It is for the Court to decide on maintainability of the case and if found maintainable, then to consider the case on merits,” the order stated.
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Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More