Madras High Court orders registry to list plea seeking FIR against TVK Chief Vijay for ‘suppressing’ income

Madras High Court Vijay news: The Madras High Court last month issued a directive to the high court registry for the listing of the plea seeking proceedings under the Income Tax Act and registration of a criminal case against the actor turned politician, Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan was acting on the plea of one M Rajkumar, who sought directions to “appropriate law enforcement authorities” to register an FIR and investigate into the commission of cognisable offences under relevant provisions of the law, including cheating and criminal conspiracy.

The plea accused Vijay and seeks a probe into the “suppression of income, receipt of unaccounted cash remuneration and concealment of financial transactions disclosed in the course of the search and statutory proceedings”.

The April 8 order recorded the one prayers in the plea as saying, “..to direct the respondents 1 (Director General of Income Tax (Investigation) & 2 (Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (Central) to place the materials gathered during the search, assessment and penalty proceedings before the competent authorities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, for the purpose of examining the existence of a scheduled predicate offence and “proceeds of crime” within the meaning of Sections 2(1)(u) and 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, and to take appropriate steps for investigation in accordance with the provisions of the said Act.”

The issue arose after the court Registry refused to number the case. The bench, however, referred to a Supreme Court precedent to note that the “Registry could not have exercised the power to decide on maintainability of a case, as it is a judicial function in the realm of the Court and directed the Registry to number the case and post before the Court”.

Order

“In view of the decision of the Apex Court, the directions and circular already issued, we hereby direct the Registry

not to refuse to number any case raising the issue of maintainability. If the cases filed are otherwise in order but the Registry still has a doubt regarding maintainability, the case shall be numbered with an endorsement “numbered subject to maintainability” and shall be listed before the Roster Judge concerned, separately under the caption “for maintainability”, along with the objections raised and compliance reported. It is for the Court to decide on maintainability of the case and if found maintainable, then to consider the case on merits,” the order stated.

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