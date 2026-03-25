‘Bad marriage, alcoholism not proof enough’: 9 years on, Madras High Court acquits husband over wife’s murder

Madras High Court news: The Madras High Court recently acquitted a man convicted of murdering his wife, observing that a strained relationship and the husband’s alleged alcoholism, by themselves, cannot lead to the conclusion that he alone committed the offence.
A bench of Justices N Anand Venkatesh and P Dhanabal on March 10 allowed the plea filed by the husband challenging the murder conviction and the sentence of life imprisonment.
Justices N Anand Venkatesh and P Dhanabal stated that the trial court was swayed by the strained relationship between the appellant and his wife.
“Just because the accused person and the deceased had a strained relationship and the accused person was a drunkard, that cannot lead to a presumption that it is only the accused person who could have committed the offence,” the Madras High Court noted.
The last seen theory is one of the most important links in this case.
There is no witness who speaks about the fact that the accused person was available inside the house before or at the time of the occurrence. If that is so, in the absence of examining the son of the appellant, there is no material to link the accused person to the incident.
In a case of circumstantial evidence, it is the prosecution which has to prove each circumstance that forms a chain so as to completely exclude every hypothesis other than the guilt of the accused.
The trial court, unfortunately, was swayed by the strained relationship between the appellant and the wife.
It is now too well settled that even a strong suspicion is not enough to convict a person and the prosecution has to necessarily prove each circumstance in the chain beyond reasonable doubt.
In other words, a strong suspicion cannot be a substitute for proving the case beyond reasonable doubt by the prosecution.
The chain of circumstances got snapped when the prosecution failed to examine even a single witness to substantiate the last seen theory and committed the fatal mistake of not examining the appellant’s son, who is one of the most important witnesses, who could have spoken about the incident.
This serious lapse on the part of the investigation officer has to be necessarily condemned.
In a case involving circumstantial evidence, when two views are possible, the accused will also be entitled to the benefit of doubt on the one which is favourable to him.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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