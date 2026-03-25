‘Bad marriage, alcoholism not proof enough’: 9 years on, Madras High Court acquits husband over wife’s murder

The main ground raised by the appellant’s counsel before the Madras High Court was that there was no evidence to establish that he had committed the crime. (Image generated using AI)

Madras High Court news: The Madras High Court recently acquitted a man convicted of murdering his wife, observing that a strained relationship and the husband’s alleged alcoholism, by themselves, cannot lead to the conclusion that he alone committed the offence.

A bench of Justices N Anand Venkatesh and P Dhanabal on March 10 allowed the plea filed by the husband challenging the murder conviction and the sentence of life imprisonment.

Justices N Anand Venkatesh and P Dhanabal stated that the trial court was swayed by the strained relationship between the appellant and his wife. Justices N Anand Venkatesh and P Dhanabal stated that the trial court was swayed by the strained relationship between the appellant and his wife.

“Just because the accused person and the deceased had a strained relationship and the accused person was a drunkard, that cannot lead to a presumption that it is only the accused person who could have committed the offence,” the Madras High Court noted.