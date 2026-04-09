22 years, zero loss, but 3 lives wrecked: Madras High Court quashes HUDCO loan case against retirees

Madras High Court news: The Madras High Court recently quashed criminal proceedings against three retired public sector employees in a Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) loan case that had languished for 22 years, observing that the prolonged trial had stripped them of their retirement benefits, which was meant to be a “planned fallback for their future”.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar noted that HUDCO has not suffered any loss and the entire loan amount has been repaid till 2005, but the accused loanees were left in dire straits during their post-retirement years.

The Madras High Court discharged the petitioners and specifically highlighted the plight of one petitioner who is currently paralysed and bedridden, noting that the denial of gratuity, provident fund, and other retirement dues meant for healthcare and sustenance constituted a grave injustice.

“One of the petitioners is paralysed, bedridden, and all of them denied their career growth, promotion and denied their terminal benefits, which is a planned fallback for their future, a requirement for post-retirement needs, including for health care. Thus, petitioners were deprived of their fundamental right,” the order read.

The Madras High Court was hearing petitions filed by Gandhi, K Lalitha and Gnanaoli, who were accused in a CBI case relating to alleged irregularities in housing loans sanctioned by HUDCO.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar noted that the entire loan amounts, along with interest, had been recovered much before the framing of charges. Justice M Nirmal Kumar noted that the entire loan amounts, along with interest, had been recovered much before the framing of charges.

All three accused were charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and were alleged to have furnished false salary certificates to get excessive loans from HUDCO.

Case pending for 22 years

In 2001–2002, a private developer, Sindhu Developers, and some HUDCO officials were accused of giving housing loans on inflated property values, using false documents, like salary slips, and violating loan rules under the HUDCO scheme. A total of 43 loanees, including these petitioners, were accused of furnishing false certificates.

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After investigation, a chargesheet was filed in 2006 where the petitioners were charged for the crime of cheating, forgery, conspiracy and corruption.

The petitioners had earlier sought discharge before the trial court, which was rejected in 2010, and their revision petitions before the Madras High Court were also dismissed in 2015, allowing the trial to proceed.

Retirement benefit of Rs 30 lakh due

Senior advocate Dr A E Chelliah submitted that one of the accused, Gandhi, was employed in Chennai Port Trust, Marine Department, as a fireman and retired, attaining superannuation in March 2025.

However, because of the pendency of the case, the authority concerned did not pay any settlement amount, such as payment of gratuity or provident fund, and promotions were denied citing the case. The retirement benefits of the petitioner, which are around Rs 30 lakh, were not paid.

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It was pointed out by the counsel that the allegation against this petitioner is that he obtained a false certificate from his employer and got an excess loan from HUDCO, but it was the developer of plots, who has done all the work pertaining to the loan.

It was also argued before the Madras High Court that the case has been pending for more than 22 years, and the petitioner has already paid the entire loan amount.

He added that the petitioner did not cause any wrongful loss; in fact, HUDCO gained, but the petitioner has been facing trial since 2006.

Paralytic attack

Coming to the other petitioner, Lalitha was employed in the government central press and retired in August 2006. Due to the pendency of the case, the original sale deed of this petitioner’s plot has not been released, despite the petitioner paying all dues, and now she is on her deathbed owing to a paralytic attack, and facing innumerable sufferings.

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It was further mentioned that the HUDCO, in September 2006, had acknowledged and informed that the loan amount had been fully repaid and there is no outstanding balance. It was also confirmed that the property is released from all charges, but the original sale deed could not be released at the direction of the CBI.

Hand-to-mouth existence

Lastly, the counsel pointed out to the Madras High Court that the third accused, Gnanaoli, was previously employed in the Principal Accountant General’s office in Chennai and retired from service in 2014.

It was claimed that the third petitioner, after his retirement, is now surviving on a provisional pension with hand-to-mouth existence, for no fault of his own.

In his case, the counsel also pointed out that HUDCO had confirmed that the entire loan amount was discharged by the petitioner in 2007, the mortgage of the property was also discharged, but the document could not be released due to the pendency of the case.

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Court's Observations in HUDCO Loanees Case Madras High Court's Key Observations Case involving loanees, HUDCO officials, and Sindhu Developers Pvt Ltd regarding loan application processing and alleged forged salary certificates Majority Status Majority of similarly placed loanees were either discharged by trial court or are no more alive 12 Persons Charges against 12 persons abated due to their death during proceedings Court's Findings on Evidence and Processing Eight officials during that period were looking after the scrutiny task and processed each of the loan applications. None of these witnesses, either from HUDCO or from Sindhu Developers Pvt Ltd, stated that the petitioners created any forged salary certificate. The approvers, who are managers in HUDCO, were responsible for processing the applications submitted by the loanees for the purchase of plots and on their recommendation, the regional chief of HUDCO was sanctioning the loans. Final Determination Considering the age and circumstances of the three accused, the continuation of criminal proceedings pending against them before the trial court is unwarranted and liable to be quashed. Express InfoGenIE

Court’s observations

The Madras High Court noted that the entire loan amount, along with interest, had been recovered much before the framing of charges, further weakening the case against the petitioners.

It pointed out that the employers of the petitioners had stated that there is a variance in the salary certificates submitted with the loan application and their actual salary received, and the salary certificate is doubtful.

However, the court also pointed out that in this case, the person who issued the salary certificate was not examined, and the person who signed the disputed salary certificate was not found or identified.

The Madras High Court further said that there might be a discrepancy in the salary particulars, but certainly, the petitioners did not create any forged documents, and there is no forensic report to show that the petitioners forged documents.

It was stated by the court that Sindhu Developers Pvt Ltd took all steps and measures in sales promotion and for the availment of loan, and the petitioners have no interface with the HUDCO authorities.

Moreover, it was the agents of Sindhu Developers who collected documents, submitted them to HUDCO, which thereafter processed the same, released the loan and credited the amount to the developer of the property.