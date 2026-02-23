Slamming SI’s ‘tacit admission’, Madras High Court upholds Rs 5 lakh relief to woman ‘assaulted’ at police station

Madras High Court Rs 5 lakh compensation order: The Madras High Court was hearing the plea of the sub-inspector who allegedly abused her powers and assaulted a woman at a police station, besides snatching her valuables and cash.

Written by: Richa Sahay
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 02:57 PM IST
madras high court woman sub-inspector assault allegationMadras High Court news: There are serious allegations of assault and abuse of power against the petitioner in the complaint made before the Commission, the Madras High Court.
Make us preferred source on Google

Madras High Court news: Calling out serious allegations of assault against a woman at a police station, the Madras High Court dismissed a sub-inspector’s plea and upheld the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission’s order awarding Rs 5 lakh to the survivor, while observing that the undisputed allegations suggested “tacit admission” on the officer’s part.

Justices Anita Sumanth and Mummineni Sudheer Kumar noted the “arrogance” of Sub-Inspector Magitha Anna Christy, who challenged the order of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) after failing to file a reply to the allegations levelled against her.

justice anitha sumath and justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar madras high court Justices Anita Sumanth and M Sudheer Kumar heard the matter on February 20.

“Though the learned counsel for the petitioner (sub-inspector) tried to persuade us…on the ground that the Respondent No.2 (survivor) herein agreed to withdraw the complaint subject to payment of Rs 3,50,000…thereby contending that the complaint is intended only to extract money from the petitioner…thereby suggesting tacit admission on the part of the petitioner herein,” the high court said in its February 20 order.

Also Read | ‘Absolute abuse of power’: Madras High Court quashes order to collect ‘stigmatic’ data from students

Allegations

  • S Thamaraiselvi filed a complaint before the SHRC in April 2021, claiming abuse of power and violation of human rights at the hands of Christy, who allegedly assaulted her in a brutal manner.
  • Subsequently, the petitioner was issued notice to reply to the same. She reportedly managed an appearance on her behalf through a counsel, but in spite of several opportunities, failed to file any reply or counter.
  • The survivor, meanwhile, submitted an affidavit supporting her complaint, but the petitioner failed to provide any oral or documentary evidence. Hence, the Commission proceeded to consider the complaint on its own merits, based on the material placed on record.

‘Arrogance of sub-inspector’

  • There are serious allegations of assault and abuse of power levelled against the petitioner in the complaint made before the Commission, the court noted.
  • The petitioner’s argument that the survivor was ready to withdraw the complaint on the condition of paying Rs 3.5 lakh suggests that the complaint is intended only to extract money from the petitioner.
  • It is nothing but a tacit admission on the part of the petitioner.
  • The petitioner is not allowed to find fault with the conclusions arrived at by the said Commission, considering her failure to file a reply before the Commission, despite the service of notice and providing several opportunities.
Also Read | When Madras High Court stepped in to protect disabled law student’s right to inclusive education
  • The petitioner is not entitled to any relief from this court, considering the conduct of the petitioner in the light of serious allegations made against her, coupled with her arrogance in not filing a counter, and her failure to produce the relevant records despite directions.
  • After considering the severe injuries suffered by the survivor and the nature of her allegations, the Commission accepted the survivor’s allegations against the petitioner, especially in the absence of any counter being filed.
  • It concluded that the petitioner assaulted her using hands and a lathi at the police station, apart from snatching her valuables and cash hastily.
  • The Commission awarded a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the survivor, besides recommending severe disciplinary action against her.

Cops in Bhind under scrutiny

In an unrelated order, police officers in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district have come under the scrutiny of a district court following allegations that five men were assaulted in police custody.

A district judge recently ordered a fresh medical examination by a panel of doctors and ordered that the medical board’s report be presented before the court.

The five accused — Deepak Sharma (48), Abhishek Sharma (20), Vivek Sharma (19), Suresh alias Tinku Sharma (36), and Kallu alias Pramod Sharma (26) were allegedly beaten while in custody at Phoop Police Station.

“The accused were medically examined, and when questioned, they stated that the injuries on their bodies had been inflicted by the police during beatings at the police station,” Judge Vivek Mal said.

Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from PM-Kisan, pension schemes
Alia Bhatt
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from govt schemes
Direct benefit transferred: How a network in Rajasthan diverted cash from PM-Kisan, pension schemes
deepak
'Mohammad' Deepak, defender of Muslim shopkeeper, meets RaGa: 'Will take membership in my gym'
Alia Bhatt
'Namaskar' from London: Why Alia Bhatt's Hindi speech at the 2026 BAFTAs is winning the internet. Watch
Dharmendra features alongside Udo Kier in the In Memoriam segment at the BAFTA Awards.
Dharmendra is the only Indian actor to feature in BAFTA's In Memoriam segment, alongside Diane Keaton, Robert Redford
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Evidence, not panic, must shape street dog policy
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Alia Bhatt makes her debut at BAFTA 2026
'Incredible Aloo': Alia Bhatt channels Marilyn Monroe's glamour in custom silver gown at BAFTA 2026
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Advertisement
Must Read
T20 World Cup | Slow death: South Africa's change-of-pace proves India's undoing in Ahmedabad in a run-chase that never got going
South Africa vs India T20 World Cup
ICC T20 World Cup: India crumble as South Africa shatter the myth of invincibility
India vs South Africa T0 World Cup
T20 World Cup | Another day in the life for Jasprit Bumrah: Immaculate spell from pace spearhead first pegs South Africa back, then stalls their assault
Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 game in Ahmedabad. (PHOTO: AP)
Google bans Antigravity users over OpenClaw access, cites surge in ‘malicious usage’
Alongside its highly anticipated release of Gemini 3, Google on November 18, introduced its new AI-powered coding tool.
Social media can be addictive even for adults, but there are ways to cut back
phones
‘Humans use lot of energy too’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on environmental impact of AI
Sam Altman
'Incredible Aloo': Alia Bhatt channels Marilyn Monroe's glamour in custom silver gown at BAFTA 2026
Alia Bhatt makes her debut at BAFTA 2026
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
Sundar Pichai joins Ravi Shastri for commentary at India vs SA T20 World Cup game
Sundar Pichai joined former India head coach Ravi Shastri in the commentary box
Delhi sneaker startup hires a CS graduate. Within a week, he uses 100% discount codes to scam Rs 2 lakh
The co-founder noted that the company has since implemented stricter internal controls
UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement