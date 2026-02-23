Slamming SI’s ‘tacit admission’, Madras High Court upholds Rs 5 lakh relief to woman ‘assaulted’ at police station

Madras High Court news: There are serious allegations of assault and abuse of power against the petitioner in the complaint made before the Commission, the Madras High Court.

Madras High Court news: Calling out serious allegations of assault against a woman at a police station, the Madras High Court dismissed a sub-inspector’s plea and upheld the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission’s order awarding Rs 5 lakh to the survivor, while observing that the undisputed allegations suggested “tacit admission” on the officer’s part.

Justices Anita Sumanth and Mummineni Sudheer Kumar noted the “arrogance” of Sub-Inspector Magitha Anna Christy, who challenged the order of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) after failing to file a reply to the allegations levelled against her.

“Though the learned counsel for the petitioner (sub-inspector) tried to persuade us…on the ground that the Respondent No.2 (survivor) herein agreed to withdraw the complaint subject to payment of Rs 3,50,000…thereby contending that the complaint is intended only to extract money from the petitioner…thereby suggesting tacit admission on the part of the petitioner herein,” the high court said in its February 20 order.