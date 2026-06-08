Consensual teen relationship can’t be prosecuted under adult POCSO trial: Madras High Court

The petitioner and the survivor were n love, and got married in 2024, when they both were minors. (Ai-generated image)

Holding that a law meant to protect children cannot be applied in a manner that deprives another of the safeguards under Juvenile Justice frameworks, the Madras High Court has quashed a POCSO case against a young man who, as a minor, was involved in a consensual relationship with the survivor, and later fathered a child with her.

Justice L Victoria Gowri observed that it was a consensual relationship, and when the alleged act occurred, he was a child in conflict, thus could not be subjected to an adult criminal trial.

“Law, when dealing with children, cannot afford to be blind to age, vulnerability and reformative possibility. A statute meant to protect children cannot be applied in a manner that obliterates the statutory protection available to another child who is alleged to be in conflict with law,” the June 1 order noted.