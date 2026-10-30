Remarks against judiciary? HC notice on plea against CJP’s Saurav Das

The Madras High Court on Friday issued notices to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson and journalist Saurav Das and several Union government authorities on a petition seeking an investigation into his background, cancellation of his passport and Aadhaar card, and blocking of his social media accounts over allegations that he made derogatory remarks against the judiciary.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan heard the public interest litigation filed by R Ganesh Kumar, a resident of Zamin Pallavaram in Chennai, who alleged that Das had repeatedly made offensive statements about the judiciary, including the Chief Justice of India and other Supreme Court judges.

The court issued notices returnable in six weeks and adjourned the hearing. It did not make any finding on the allegations.

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The petition seeks directions to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and other authorities to conduct what it described as a “detailed, thorough and fair probe” into the antecedents of Das and members of his family.

The petitioner specifically sought an inquiry into the background of Das’s mother and his biological father, who, according to the petition, reside in Puducherry.

He also requested that the authorities take steps to cancel Das’s passport and Aadhaar card if the proposed investigation establishes grounds for such action.

In addition, the petition sought directions to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to block Das’s accounts on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram, and prevent him from making further statements allegedly derogatory to the judiciary.

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The respondents include the Regional Passport Officer in Chennai, the Unique Identification Authority of India, the Union ministries of Home Affairs, External Affairs, Law and Justice, and Electronics and Information Technology, as well as grievance officers representing X and Instagram.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate B Jagannath told the court that his client had approached the relevant authorities with a complaint on October 7 but received no response.

“The manner in which he speaks about the judiciary, this is not the way to speak,” Jagannath submitted.

He argued that the alleged remarks warranted official scrutiny and that the authorities’ failure to act on the earlier representation had prompted the petitioner to approach the High Court.