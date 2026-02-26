‘Seek clarification, don’t disobey’: Madras High Court upholds 1-month jail for revenue officer over Rs 20 cr payout

The Madras High Court noted that the officer has claimed she misunderstood the interim order. (image is created using AI)

Observing that a revenue officer could have sought clarification if there was any doubt or difficulty in implementing the passed order, the Madras High Court upheld the one-month jail of the officer who allegedly disbursed nearly Rs 20 crore in compensation for land acquired for the NHAI’s Bangalore–Chennai Expressway project instead of depositing it as directed by the court.

Justices P Velmurugan and Justice M Jothiraman were hearing the contempt appeal of one Narmadha, special district revenue officer, who challenged the single judge’s order stating she had recovered the amount disbursed.

Justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman found that the revenue officer had recovered the amount. (Image is enhanced using AI) Justices P Velmurugan and M Jothiraman found that the revenue officer had recovered the amount. (Image is enhanced using AI)

“If there was any doubt or difficulty in implementing the order, the proper course was to approach this court by filing an appropriate application seeking clarification, modification or vacating of the interim order,” the high court said in its February 23 order.