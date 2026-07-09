Man accused of morphing pics of female students on Instagram, gets bail

4 min readNew DelhiJul 9, 2026 04:34 PM IST
The Madras High Court has granted bail to a man accused of circulating “morphed” and “vulgar” images of female students on Instagram, observing that his mobile phone had been recovered by the police.
While hearing the bail plea of the man, Justice K Rajasekar ordered him not to directly or indirectly threaten, influence or induce anyone connected with the case.
“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, nature of allegations, the mobile phone of the petitioner was also recovered, and also considering the period of incarceration, I am inclined to grant bail to the petitioner subject to certain conditions,” the July 8 order noted.
According to the prosecution, the petitioner’s friend was a co-accused in the case. This friend—a student at the same college—allegedly sent photographs of female classmates to the petitioner, who then morphed the images and posted them on Instagram.
The police booked the petitioner for the offences of identity theft, obscene material and sexually explicit act under the various provisions of the Information Technology Act and other serious offences of sexual harassment and insulting a female’s modesty under the BNS.
Justice K Rajasekar granted bail to a man accused of morphing pictures of female college students on Instagram, noting that another accused was absconding for investigation.
Images forwarded: Accused
Following a complaint, the college’s internal committee conducted an enquiry and found that the petitioner, along with another accused, was involved in the act. Based on the material on record, a complaint was lodged, and the petitioner was arrested after the case was registered.
The man’s advocate, T Anthony Arulraj, argued that his client was innocent and hadn’t committed any such offence. The lawyer claimed that the petitioner had been framed.
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It was argued that the petitioner had not created or circulated any morphed photographs of the girls. The counsel submitted that the images were forwarded by another accused and later shared on Instagram.
The counsel also stated that the police had blocked vulgar images and that the petitioner had been in custody since June 21, 2026. He assured that the petitioner would abide by any condition imposed and sought bail.
N Balasubramanian, counsel for the state, opposed the petitioner’s bail plea, alleging that he was just a friend of the accused, who had widely circulated them. It was submitted that another accused was absconding and the investigation was still pending.
‘Bail granted’
The court, after considering the nature of the allegations, the recovery of the petitioner’s mobile phone, and the period already spent in custody, granted him bail provided he follows the conditions imposed.
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The conditions included execution of a Rs 15,000 bond with two sureties, daily appearance before the police for four weeks, and not influencing any witnesses, committing a similar offence or absconding.
The court held that on breach of any of the aforesaid conditions, the judicial magistrate/trail court would be entitled to take appropriate action against the petitioner in accordance with law. It added that if the accused thereafter absconds, a fresh FIR can be registered under Section 269 BNS.