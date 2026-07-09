Man accused of morphing pics of female students on Instagram, gets bail

The man said that the images were forwarded by another accused and later shared on Instagram.

The Madras High Court has granted bail to a man accused of circulating “morphed” and “vulgar” images of female students on Instagram, observing that his mobile phone had been recovered by the police.

While hearing the bail plea of the man, Justice K Rajasekar ordered him not to directly or indirectly threaten, influence or induce anyone connected with the case.

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case, nature of allegations, the mobile phone of the petitioner was also recovered, and also considering the period of incarceration, I am inclined to grant bail to the petitioner subject to certain conditions,” the July 8 order noted.

