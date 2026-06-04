Madras High Court overrides 24-week limit, allows teen assault survivor 30-week pregnancy abortion

Observing that reproductive choice falls within the realm of a woman’s bodily privacy, the Madras High Court has permitted a 16-year-old sexual assault survivor to terminate her 30-week pregnancy, notwithstanding the 24-week upper limit prescribed under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy was hearing a mother’s plea on behalf of her minor daughter, seeking direction to the hospital to take into account the survivor’s age and trauma resulting from the sexual assault and to safely perform medical termination of her advanced pregnancy.

“Notwithstanding the age of the fetus or the term of the pregnancy, the 1st respondent shall immediately constitute a Medical Board. Upon examining the victim child, if it is found that medical termination can be performed without endangering her life, the same shall be carried out at the earliest possible time,” the June 2 order noted.