Court slams All-Women Police Stations in dowry case: Be law enforcers, not mediators

4 min readNew DelhiJul 10, 2026 02:30 PM IST
Slamming an “All Women Police Station” for allegedly persuading a bride’s father to privately settle a dowry dispute instead of registering a case, the Madras High Court has directed the officers concerned to deposit Rs 1 lakh and appear before the court with an explanation on July 14.
Holding that police cannot dilute criminal allegations through informal compromises, Justice L Victoria Gowri observed it is “paradoxical” that institutions entrusted to protect women are failing to discharge their statutory responsibilities with the required degree of sensitivity and legality.
“It is deeply disturbing that, instead of inspiring confidence among women, some All Women Police Stations are increasingly perceived as informal forums for negotiated settlements, often overlooking the mandatory requirements of criminal law,” the July 9 order noted.
The order continued, “An institution established to protect women cannot be permitted to degenerate into an informal adjudicatory mechanism operating outside the statutory framework. Police officers are neither arbitrators nor private mediators when allegations disclose commission of cognisable offences. Their foremost obligation remains faithful compliance with the mandate of criminal law.”
Justice L Victoria Gowri observed that the system meant to protect women has been failing to function in accordance with law.
Groom unilaterally cancelled marriage over dowry
Advocates Vanish and S Kishore Kumar, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that he is a father of a young woman and after years of toil and savings, he arranged the marriage of his daughter which collapsed on account of unlawful dowry demands.
It was submitted that the marriage was scheduled to be solemnised on June 8, 2026. However, before the scheduled date, the to-be groom’s family allegedly demanded additional dowry and, upon the petitioner expressing his inability to satisfy such illegal demands, unilaterally cancelled the marriage.
It was contended that the petitioner sought appropriate legal action, but instead of initiating the proceedings in accordance with law, the police allegedly facilitated a private settlement, persuading the petitioner to receive only Rs.5,00,000 towards partial refund of the dowry amount, and directed him to wait for another month for recovery, and thereafter closed the case.
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The Government Advocate D Rajaboopathy opposed the petitioner’s claim and stated that the complaint was duly enquired into and that the parties voluntarily arrived at an amicable settlement outside the police station.
All Women Police Stations: Tamil Nadu's Pioneering Reform
1992
Conceived under the leadership of then Chief Minister Selvi Dr J. Jayalalithaa
What They Are Built To Do
A Secure Forum
Approachable, empathetic space for women to seek redressal of grievances
Frontline Protection
Shielding victims of domestic violence and dowry harassment
The Balancing Act
Preserving family harmony wherever legally permissible
Social Mandate
Promoting gender sensitisation within society at large
The Officer's Role
Investigator and facilitator, with empathy, legal acumen and constitutional sensitivity
The End Goal
Ensuring justice remains accessible to vulnerable women
Explain yourself in trial: Court
The court noted that despite various government circulars envisioning counselling units, mobile counselling services, awareness programmes and village outreach initiatives as integral components of these institutions, many of these mechanisms have become virtually dormant. It added that the counselling units remain non-functional, mobile awareness programmes have largely disappeared, and the larger mission of social sensitisation appears to have been relegated to oblivion.
It held that the optimism generated by such progressive measures stands in stark contrast to the disturbing realities that continue to surface in the functioning of certain All Women Police Stations. It said that such an approach not only lacks legal sanction but also trivialises the gravity of allegations relating to dowry harassment.
Holding that the matter calls for serious judicial scrutiny, the court directed the police officer concerned to deposit Rs 1 lakh each with the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, and to appear before the court on July 14 with a detailed explanation.
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