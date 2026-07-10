Court slams All-Women Police Stations in dowry case: Be law enforcers, not mediators

The officers manning such stations are expected to function not merely as investigators but also as facilitators of justice, equipped with empathy, legal acumen and constitutional sensitivity. (AI-generated image)

Slamming an “All Women Police Station” for allegedly persuading a bride’s father to privately settle a dowry dispute instead of registering a case, the Madras High Court has directed the officers concerned to deposit Rs 1 lakh and appear before the court with an explanation on July 14.

Holding that police cannot dilute criminal allegations through informal compromises, Justice L Victoria Gowri observed it is “paradoxical” that institutions entrusted to protect women are failing to discharge their statutory responsibilities with the required degree of sensitivity and legality.

“It is deeply disturbing that, instead of inspiring confidence among women, some All Women Police Stations are increasingly perceived as informal forums for negotiated settlements, often overlooking the mandatory requirements of criminal law,” the July 9 order noted.