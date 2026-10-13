No respite for AIADMK, Madras High Court upholds resignations of six MLAs who joined Vijay’s party

The legislators had quit the AIADMK after the Assembly elections and joined Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s TVK. (@TVKVijayHQ-OfflYT via PTI Photo)

The Madras High Court on Tuesday upheld the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker’s decision to accept the resignations of six AIADMK legislators who subsequently joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), but ruled that their resignations would not bring pending disqualification proceedings against four of them to an end.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan directed Speaker JCD Prabhakar to conclude the disqualification proceedings within two months, drawing a distinction between a legislator’s resignation and proceedings under the anti-defection provisions of the Constitution.

The court held that the resignations, tendered between May 26 and June 29, were genuine and voluntary. It rejected the contention that the Speaker should have conducted a more extensive inquiry before accepting them, observing that he was not required to undertake a “roving” or detailed investigation into the legislators’ motives.