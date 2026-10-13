No respite for AIADMK, Madras High Court upholds resignations of six MLAs who joined Vijay’s party

Court holds that the resignations, tendered between May 26 and June 29, were genuine and voluntary.

Written by: Arun Janardhanan
3 min readChennaiOct 13, 2026 03:35 PM IST
AIADMK MLAs resignation case, Madras HC anti-defection ruling, Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker,The legislators had quit the AIADMK after the Assembly elections and joined Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s TVK. (@TVKVijayHQ-OfflYT via PTI Photo)
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The Madras High Court on Tuesday upheld the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker’s decision to accept the resignations of six AIADMK legislators who subsequently joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), but ruled that their resignations would not bring pending disqualification proceedings against four of them to an end.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan directed Speaker JCD Prabhakar to conclude the disqualification proceedings within two months, drawing a distinction between a legislator’s resignation and proceedings under the anti-defection provisions of the Constitution.

The court held that the resignations, tendered between May 26 and June 29, were genuine and voluntary. It rejected the contention that the Speaker should have conducted a more extensive inquiry before accepting them, observing that he was not required to undertake a “roving” or detailed investigation into the legislators’ motives.

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The Speaker had told the court that each MLA submitted a handwritten resignation in person and was individually questioned to establish whether the decision was voluntary and free from coercion. The Bench accepted that the “limited inquiry” met the constitutional requirement.

But the court said resignation and disqualification were distinct constitutional processes. Pending disqualification proceedings could therefore continue even after the resignations had been accepted.

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“The Speaker can still finally adjudicate and decide the disqualification proceedings, and such determination shall carry the consequences as described under Schedule X of the Constitution,” the Bench said. It also held that the High Court could intervene under its writ jurisdiction if the Speaker failed to decide such proceedings within a reasonable period.

The ruling came on petitions filed by AIADMK whip Agri S S Krishnamurthy and the Desiya Makkal Sakthi Katchi challenging the acceptance of the resignations of Esakki Subaya of Ambasamudram, S Jayakumar of Perundurai, Maragatham Kumaravel of Maduranthagam, P Sathyabama of Dharapuram, former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar of Viralimalai and former Transport Minister M R Vijayabhaskar of Karur.

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The legislators had quit the AIADMK after the Assembly elections and joined Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s TVK. Maragatham Kumaravel and Sathyabama subsequently contested the October 6 by-elections from their former constituencies as TVK candidates and won.

Disqualification proceedings remain pending against Jayakumar, Sathyabama, Maragatham Kumaravel and Esakki Subaya over allegations that they violated the AIADMK whip during a confidence motion moved by Vijay in May. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami initially sought action against 25 party MLAs but later condoned the conduct of 21.

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Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority. Expertise Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews. Key Coverage Areas: State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor. Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties. Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu. Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail. His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More

 

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