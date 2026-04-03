Madhya Pradesh MLA made ‘attempt to call’ judge hearing mining case, High Court initiates contempt action

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has ordered a suo motu criminal contempt petition against Vijayraghavgarh MLA Sanjay Satyendra Pathak, months after he allegedly tried to phone a sitting judge who was hearing a case linked to illegal mining allegations against him.

The order was passed by a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf on a petition seeking judicial action over the conduct. The contempt petition has been listed for April 6, 2026.

Referring to Section 2(c) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, which defines criminal contempt as any act that interferes with or obstructs the administration of justice, the bench observed: “We are prima facie of the view that the conduct of respondent No. 7 may amount to a criminal contempt.”