Madhya Pradesh High Court takes note of 2 women detained while on way to CJP’s Delhi protest

The detention of two women protesters at Itarsi railway station in Madhya Pradesh has reached the High Court, with the state’s Additional Advocate General on Friday issuing an urgent communication to senior police officials after habeas corpus petitions were filed seeking their production before the court.

Police sources said Additional Advocate General Bramhadatt Singh informed the Director General of Police, the Narmadapuram Superintendent of Police, the Itarsi station house officer and the Superintendent of Police (Railways), Bhopal, about the petitions seeking the production of Shravani Buva and Preeti Prashant Lodhe, who were taken into police custody at Itarsi railway station.

According to police, when the matters came up for hearing on Friday, the High Court directed the state counsel to produce the two women on Monday or an earlier date. The police officials were told to take immediate steps to comply with the court’s directions and avoid adverse consequences, sources said.

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The development comes after police in Madhya Pradesh intercepted and removed protesters travelling to Delhi at Bhopal, Itarsi and Gwalior ahead of the demonstration scheduled for October 10. A senior police officer told The Indian Express that at least 30 protesters had been taken off trains and detained, and were being counselled to return to their home states.

Buva, who is the Pune District Convener of AISF, had spoken to The Indian Express on Thursday. She had claimed that police followed Pune University students to Aundh the day before they boarded the Goa Express. She claimed 22 activists were travelling with her on the train and that the police tried to deboard activist Niharika Bhosale and her at the Bhusawal railway station in Maharashtra.

While they refused to get off the train then, Buva and the others were deboarded at the Itarsi station.

Claims of detention from Telangana, Andhra too

CJP’s Telangana and Andhra Pradesh units also claimed that seven of their activists had been detained by the MP police while “travelling to Delhi for peaceful protest”.

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Those detained, according to the CJP, include Stanley Korani, the outfit’s south zone coordinator. “Four volunteers from Telangana and three from Andhra Pradesh, travelling to New Delhi to participate in a peaceful demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), were forcibly taken off their train by police in Madhya Pradesh and placed under arbitrary preventive detention,” a release issued by the CJP claimed.

The Telangana volunteers have been identified as Korani, Rajesh Korapaka, Rangasai Reddy and Venkatesh Goud. “They were travelling from Hyderabad to Delhi when railway police boarded their coach during a scheduled halt in Bhopal, forcibly deboarded them, and detained them,” the release alleged.

In a separate incident, three CJP volunteers from Andhra Pradesh, Baba Fakhruddin, B Venkatesh and Renjith Rajeev, “were lifted off a moving train in Gwalior, MP. According to fellow travellers, around 8 people entered the coach to take them away,” the press release claimed.

It further claimed that “none of the seven detained volunteers are reachable. There has been no official confirmation from Madhya Pradesh Police or the RPF regarding their whereabouts or grounds for detention”. The release read, “We strongly condemn this illegal preventive detention and the attempt to suppress the democratic right to peaceful protest. We demand their immediate release and full disclosure of their location and legal status.”