Madhya Pradesh High Court takes note of 2 women detained while on way to CJP’s Delhi protest

Madhya Pradesh's Additional Advocate General issues urgent communication to senior police officials after habeas corpus petitions were filed seeking their production before court.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
4 min readBhopalUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 05:39 PM IST
MP High Court women protesters detentionAccording to police, when the matters came up for hearing on Friday, the High Court directed the state counsel to produce the two women on Monday or an earlier date. (Express file photo)
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The detention of two women protesters at Itarsi railway station in Madhya Pradesh has reached the High Court, with the state’s Additional Advocate General on Friday issuing an urgent communication to senior police officials after habeas corpus petitions were filed seeking their production before the court.

Police sources said Additional Advocate General Bramhadatt Singh informed the Director General of Police, the Narmadapuram Superintendent of Police, the Itarsi station house officer and the Superintendent of Police (Railways), Bhopal, about the petitions seeking the production of Shravani Buva and Preeti Prashant Lodhe, who were taken into police custody at Itarsi railway station.

According to police, when the matters came up for hearing on Friday, the High Court directed the state counsel to produce the two women on Monday or an earlier date. The police officials were told to take immediate steps to comply with the court’s directions and avoid adverse consequences, sources said.

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The development comes after police in Madhya Pradesh intercepted and removed protesters travelling to Delhi at Bhopal, Itarsi and Gwalior ahead of the demonstration scheduled for October 10. A senior police officer told The Indian Express that at least 30 protesters had been taken off trains and detained, and were being counselled to return to their home states.

Must Read | Trains, metros, Uber, Oyo and stadiums: The crackdown for Delhi CJP October 10 protest

Buva, who is the Pune District Convener of AISF, had spoken to The Indian Express on Thursday. She had claimed that police followed Pune University students to Aundh the day before they boarded the Goa Express. She claimed 22 activists were travelling with her on the train and that the police tried to deboard activist Niharika Bhosale and her at the Bhusawal railway station in Maharashtra.

While they refused to get off the train then, Buva and the others were deboarded at the Itarsi station.

Claims of detention from Telangana, Andhra too

CJP’s Telangana and Andhra Pradesh units also claimed that seven of their activists had been detained by the MP police while “travelling to Delhi for peaceful protest”.

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Those detained, according to the CJP, include Stanley Korani, the outfit’s south zone coordinator. “Four volunteers from Telangana and three from Andhra Pradesh, travelling to New Delhi to participate in a peaceful demonstration organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), were forcibly taken off their train by police in Madhya Pradesh and placed under arbitrary preventive detention,” a release issued by the CJP claimed.

The Telangana volunteers have been identified as Korani, Rajesh Korapaka, Rangasai Reddy and Venkatesh Goud. “They were travelling from Hyderabad to Delhi when railway police boarded their coach during a scheduled halt in Bhopal, forcibly deboarded them, and detained them,” the release alleged.

Also Read | The CJP-AISA protest in Delhi: Know Date, Place, Timings, Traffic Diversions

In a separate incident, three CJP volunteers from Andhra Pradesh, Baba Fakhruddin, B Venkatesh and Renjith Rajeev, “were lifted off a moving train in Gwalior, MP. According to fellow travellers, around 8 people entered the coach to take them away,” the press release claimed.

It further claimed that “none of the seven detained volunteers are reachable. There has been no official confirmation from Madhya Pradesh Police or the RPF regarding their whereabouts or grounds for detention”. The release read, “We strongly condemn this illegal preventive detention and the attempt to suppress the democratic right to peaceful protest. We demand their immediate release and full disclosure of their location and legal status.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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