‘Free to move on’: Madhya Pradesh High Court backs married woman’s choice of partner, deploys ‘shourya didis’

The Madhya Pradesh High Court noted that the woman and her partner are willing to take responsibility for all three children. (AI-generated image)

Madhya Pradesh High Court news: The Madhya Pradesh High Court allowed a married woman who alleged ill-treatment by her husband to live with her partner of choice, holding that as an adult, she is free to decide her life, while directing support through ‘shourya didis’ to ensure her well-being.

Justices Anand Pathak and Pushpendra Yadav were hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the husband, who alleged that his wife was held in illegal confinement by another man and sought her custody.

“From the discussion with all stakeholders, it appears that the corpus (the woman) is a major lady with three children. She wants to live with a man who is also a major. Both want to live together of their own volition. Since they are major and want to move on in life, they are free to do so, “ the April 23 order read.