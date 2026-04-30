‘Free to move on’: Madhya Pradesh High Court backs married woman’s choice of partner, deploys ‘shourya didis’
On the issue of dissolution of marriage, the Madhya Pradesh High Court observed that only after obtaining a decree of divorce by mutual consent, the woman can legally enter into wedlock with the partner.
Madhya Pradesh High Court news: The Madhya Pradesh High Court allowed a married woman who alleged ill-treatment by her husband to live with her partner of choice, holding that as an adult, she is free to decide her life, while directing support through ‘shourya didis’ to ensure her well-being.
Justices Anand Pathak and Pushpendra Yadav were hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the husband, who alleged that his wife was held in illegal confinement by another man and sought her custody.
“From the discussion with all stakeholders, it appears that the corpus (the woman) is a major lady with three children. She wants to live with a man who is also a major. Both want to live together of their own volition. Since they are major and want to move on in life, they are free to do so, “ the April 23 order read.
Justices Anand Pathak and Pushpendra Yadav directed that all jewellery and household articles which were given by the family of the woman in marriage should be returned to her.
On the issue of dissolution of marriage, the Madhya Pradesh High Court observed that only after obtaining a decree of divorce by mutual consent, the woman can legally enter into wedlock with the said man.
“To protect her interests and the interests of her children, it is necessary that they must move peacefully and with consent,” the order added.
Protection by ‘shourya didis’
The Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the government advocate and a woman constable to act as “shourya didis” for the woman for the next six months.
The court pointed out that ‘shourya didis’ will take care of the woman and will be in regular touch with her and enquire about her well-being.
It found that the woman and the petitioner are ready to move an appropriate application for divorce on mutual consent.
The court clarified that, as per the undertaking given by the petitioner and duly accepted by the woman, the petitioner should not have to pay any permanent alimony or permanent/temporary maintenance to her and his children.
It was also added that the woman would not demand any permanent/temporary alimony or maintenance.
The court directed that all jewellery and household articles which were given by the family of the woman in marriage should be returned to her.
The Madhya Pradesh High Court added that after seeking a divorce, the woman and her partner should be at liberty to move on as desired by them.
Till divorce proceedings were concluded, the woman was directed to move in with her parents.
The court also pointed out that the children may live with the woman or may move between parents as per their convenience, and the petitioner will have complete visiting rights and can meet the children whenever he feels so.
It was noted by the Madhya Pradesh High Court that the woman’s parents have submitted that they are ready to marry their daughter to the man because they realised that their daughter will live happily with him and not with her husband.
The court further noted that the partner’s mother has submitted that she will accept the corpus as her daughter-in-law.
Additionally, it was noted that the woman and her partner are willing to take responsibility for all three children.
8 years of marriage, ill-treatment
The woman submitted before the Madhya Pradesh High Court that she had married the petitioner about eight years ago and that they have three children aged four, three and one. However, she claimed that the petitioner had constantly ill-treated her and out of frustration, she wanted to end her life, but another man saved her from such an act and for the last one month, she has been living with him.
On the other hand, the husband maintained that his wife was in illegal confinement. All parties appeared before the court, which then interacted with them directly before passing the order.
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Arguments
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Utkarsh Kandil rebutted the allegations of ill-treatment but fairly submitted that his client is also ready to give a divorce to his wife.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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