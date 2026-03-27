‘Suspension syndrome’: Madhya Pradesh High Court stays ouster of teacher who posted Facebook video on LPG shortage

The case arose from a suspension order of a teacher after he uploaded a video on Facebook about LPG shortage. (Image generated using AI)

LPG shortage news: Underlining the ‘suspension syndrome’ of those in power, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has stayed the suspension of a government school teacher who was penalised over a Facebook video referring to an LPG shortage, holding that disciplinary action cannot be initiated “mechanically” or under external pressure without proper application of mind.

A bench of Justice Ashish Shroti was hearing a writ petition filed by a government teacher Saket Kumar Purohit, a primary school teacher posted in Shivpuri district challenging his suspension order dated March 13 issued after he posted the video about an alleged LPG shortage.

“An employee cannot be placed under suspension in a routine manner as part of a ‘suspension syndrome’. The existence of the power to suspend an employee, the manner in which such power is exercised, and the propriety of passing such an order are distinct aspects,” the court said on March 25.