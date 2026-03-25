Madhya Pradesh High Court blocks highway construction in critical tiger corridor despite new NHAI proposal

The Madhya Pradesh High Court was dealing with a plea of of NHAI regarding national highway project. (File Photo)

Madhya Pradesh High Court NHAI news: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has maintained its interim stay on the construction of a national highway corridor passing through the critical wildlife passage between Satpura and Melghat Tiger Reserves and directed National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) to assist in explaining the National Highway Authority of India’s (NHAI) new plan.

A division bench of Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Vinay Saraf was hearing a plea of the NHAI seeking to vacate a long-standing restraint order dated April 1, 2022.

The April 2022 order halted all NHAI activity in the corridor to prevent the disruption of tiger and other wildlife movements in the region.