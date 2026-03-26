‘Liquor trade not fundamental right’: Madhya Pradesh High Court upholds suspension of firm’s multiple licences

Licences under the excise regime are subject to annual renewal, contingent on compliance with statutory provisions and licence conditions, the Madhya Pradesh High Court said. (Image generated using AI)

Madhya Pradesh High Court news: In a reaffirmation of the state’s regulatory powers over the liquor trade, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has held that liquor business is not a fundamental right and upheld the suspension of multiple licences granted to Som Distilleries Private Limited and its group entities.

Justice Vivek Agarwal was hearing a plea filed by the company and ruled that the Excise Department acted within the bounds of law in suspending eight licences, citing serious violations, including the use of forged permits for transporting liquor and consequent criminal convictions of individuals linked to the company.

“Firstly, liquor business is not a fundamental right and secondly, when the test of proportionately is applied, then on that touchstone also, decision of the authority being within the framework of the Excise Act and the Rules framed thereunder, cannot be faulted with,” the high court said on March 23.