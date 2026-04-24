‘Really shocking’: Madhya Pradesh High Court rebukes police over parallel probe to aid rape accused

The parallel probe report, initiated by the SP following an application from the petitioner’s father, claimed the allegations against the accused were incorrect. (Image generated using AI)

Madhya Pradesh High Court news: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a stern warning to the Narmadapuram district police department for allegedly conducting a parallel enquiry in a rape case, labelling the practice “shocking” and legally “not maintainable”.

Hearing a plea of the accused seeking relief in the rape case on the basis of a parallel enquiry report submitted by the Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) of Itarsi, Justice G S Ahluwalia expressed shock over the “frivolous” use of senior police posts to favour the accused in serious offences.

Justice G S Ahluwalia said a parallel probe is not maintainable under the law. Justice G S Ahluwalia said a parallel probe is not maintainable under the law.

“It is really shocking that the post of SDOP was used for giving a frivolous report in favour of the applicant, and that too when such a procedure is not acceptable under law,” the Madhya Pradesh High Court said on April 22.