‘Really shocking’: Madhya Pradesh High Court rebukes police over parallel probe to aid rape accused

Madhya Pradesh High Court news: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued a stern warning to the Narmadapuram district police department for allegedly conducting a parallel enquiry in a rape case, labelling the practice “shocking” and legally “not maintainable”.
Hearing a plea of the accused seeking relief in the rape case on the basis of a parallel enquiry report submitted by the Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) of Itarsi, Justice G S Ahluwalia expressed shock over the “frivolous” use of senior police posts to favour the accused in serious offences.
Justice G S Ahluwalia said a parallel probe is not maintainable under the law.
“It is really shocking that the post of SDOP was used for giving a frivolous report in favour of the applicant, and that too when such a procedure is not acceptable under law,” the Madhya Pradesh High Court said on April 22.
The order added that it is clear that a parallel enquiry during the pendency of an investigation is not maintainable, but still, the Superintendent of Police (SP), in complete ignorance of the law, directed a parallel enquiry.
Rape case and ‘enquiry’
The matter arose during a hearing of an accused, who was arrested under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for multiple offences, including rape. The petitioner’s counsel sought relief by citing a parallel enquiry report submitted by the SDOP of Itarsi on March 3.
This report, initiated by the SP following an application from the petitioner’s father, claimed the allegations against the accused were incorrect.
Accordingly, counsel for the applicant was directed to address the Madhya Pradesh High Court as to whether parallel enquiry during investigation is admissible or not.
‘How can officer criticise prosecutrix behind her back?’
The SDOP gave his report without recording the statement of the prosecutrix, the Madhya Pradesh High Court noted.
How can the officer criticise a person behind her back, and he did not even care to record her statement before coming to the conclusion that the allegations made by the prosecutrix are false, it asked.
It is clear that the officer is not aware of the basic law that not only is parallel enquiry not maintainable, but even before criticising a person, he should be given an opportunity.
Accordingly, it is directed that the report of the parallel enquiry shall never be taken into consideration by the trial court for any purposes.
In the case of Preetam Verma and Anr v. State of MP & Anr, by order of September 9, 2018, the court has held that a parallel enquiry under Section 36 (powers of superior officers of police) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), during the pendency of the investigation, is not maintainable.
The order was affirmed by the Supreme Court by an order of January 1, 2022, passed in the case of Surendra Singh Gaur v. State of MP.
In the case of Mahendra Kumar Vaidya v. State of MP and Others, decided on November 3, 2022, it has been held that a parallel enquiry during the pendency of the investigation is not maintainable under Section 36 of the CrPC.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More