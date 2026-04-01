‘No regard for law, life’: Madhya Pradesh High Court says sand mafia a ‘systemic danger’, refuses relief in truck seizure case

Reckless conduct involving sand mining results in rampant environmental degradation and also poses a serious threat to public safety, the Madhya Pradesh High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Madhya Pradesh High Court news: Blaming the sand mafia for the “alarming proportions” of illegal sand mining in current times, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has described it as a “systemic danger” that compromises environmental stability and the rule of law.

Justice Himanshu Joshi made the observation while dismissing a plea filed by one Budhiman Singh, who had sought interim custody of his Hyva truck seized in Singrauli district.

“The growing nexus of illegal extraction (of sand) and hazardous transportation (of sand) has thus transformed into a systemic danger, undermining both ecological balance and the rule of law, and necessitates a firm and uncompromising judicial approach to curb such unlawful activities,” the Madhya Pradesh High Court said on March 18.