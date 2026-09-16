Madhya Pradesh High Court upholds Rs 77.40 lakh award for BSF employee’s family

Madhya Pradesh High Court noted that the 6 per cent interest awarded by the Tribunal was consistent with prevailing banking rates and judicial precedents. (Image generated using AI)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has upheld the Rs 77.40 lakh compensation awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Indore, to the family of a Border Security Force (BSF) man killed in a 2019 road accident. The court found no reason to interfere with the tribunal’s assessment of his income.

Justice Jai Kumar Pillai was hearing a plea of the man’s widow and other claimants to the compensation awarded by the MACT on November 17, 2022. The family had sought an additional Rs 7 lakh and an increase in the interest rate from 6 per cent to 9 per cent per annum.

“The findings recorded by the learned Tribunal do not suffer from any illegality, perversity or jurisdictional error. The Tribunal has awarded a sum of Rs 77.40 lakh, which constitutes just and reasonable compensation under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Accordingly, this Court finds no reason to interfere with the impugned award…The award represents a substantial and just sum that accurately mirrors the loss of dependency and conventional heads in accordance with the established legal principles,” the court said on September 10.