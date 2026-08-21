Madhya Pradesh High Court restores government employee’s 50% pension

The Madhya Pradesh High Court was dealing with a plea of a employee regarding his pension. (AI-generated Image)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed a punishment order withholding 50 per cent of a government employee’s pension, holding that the disciplinary authority failed to consider his detailed reply and passed a non-speaking order. The court also quashed the appellate order and directed the authority to reconsider his reply and pass a reasoned order.

Justice Anand Singh Bahrawat was dealing with a plea of a man seeking quashing of the disciplinary authority’s punishment order, which withheld 50 per cent of his pension, as well as the appellate authority’s order rejecting his appeal.

“As the disciplinary authority has issued a non-speaking and unreasoned order, therefore, in the absence of reason in the punishment order cannot be compensated by disclosure of reason in the appellate order; therefore, the argument of counsel for the respondent is not sustainable that the appellate order is a reasoned and speaking order,” the court said on August 18.