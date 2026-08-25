Madhya Pradesh High Court restores ‘retired’ Central Bank branch manager’s pension

The court observed that the Pension Regulations mandated prior consultation with the bank’s board of directors whenever an employee's pension is reduced. (AI-generated image)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed Central Bank of India’s decision restricting a compulsorily retired employee’s pension to two-thirds, holding that the mandatory consultation with the board of directors was not proved. The court directed grant of full pension prospectively, with arrears limited to three years preceding the petition.

Justice Amit Seth was dealing with a plea of a former branch manager at Central Bank of India who was compulsorily retired as a penalty. He had sought full pension, back-dated pay fixation with interest, and interest on delayed leave encashment following an improper reduction of his pension.

“The respondents have failed to place sufficient material on record to demonstrate that the mandatory requirement of consultation with the Board of Directors was complied with before the petitioner’s pension was reduced. The mere existence of an alleged delegation in favour of the General Manager cannot, in the facts of the present case, substitute for the statutory requirement of consultation contemplated under Regulation 33(2) of Pension Regulations, 1995,” the court said on August 20.