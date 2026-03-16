10-day marriage: Madhya Pradesh High Court says wife must not be allowed to ‘rope in entire family’ in dowry case

Madhya Pradesh High Court news: The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently quashed criminal proceedings against the parents of a man accused in a dowry harassment case, observing that a wife should not be permitted to rope in the entire family merely to exert pressure on the husband.
Justice Vinay Saraf was hearing a plea filed by the man’s parents seeking quashing of criminal proceedings arising out of a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by their daughter-in-law under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.
“It appears that there is a matrimonial dispute between husband and wife, and it is an internal affair of the spouse, and the complainant should not be permitted to rope all the family members for the purpose of creating pressure upon the husband,” the high court said in its March 11 order.
The high court also pointed out that it would be unfair if the man’s parents were forced to go through the tribulations of a trial based on the general and omnibus allegations.
“The petitioners cannot manifest in a situation where the relatives of the complainant’s husband are forced to undergo trial,” the court noted while quashing the FIR and the proceedings arising from it against the parents.
‘Marriage lasted around 10 days’
It was placed on record that the marriage was solemnised on February 13, 2024, and immediately after the same, the father-in-law and mother-in-law of the woman allegedly started harassing her physically and mentally by using filthy language and demanding dowry.
The woman further claimed that her parents had given several items in dowry as per the demand of the petitioners, but the latter were not satisfied.
It was alleged that the petitioners started raising demands of a four-wheeler, an AC, a gold chain of two tolas, a ring, Rs 5 lakh cash and threatened the woman not to come to the matrimonial home without these articles.
It was further alleged that the father-in-law also abused the woman’s father over the telephone.
The woman also alleged that on February 16, 2024, she was taken to the matrimonial home by her husband. However, after four days, the petitioners started abusing her for the demand of dowry and beating her.
The woman mentioned that she left the matrimonial home on February 22, 2024, and since then she has been residing in her parents’ house.
Justice Vinay Saraf found that bald and omnibus allegations were levelled against the woman’s father-in-law and mother-in-law.
‘Bald allegations’
The high court found that bald and omnibus allegations were levelled against the father-in-law and mother-in-law of the woman.
It was further noted that no credible evidence was collected to prosecute close relatives of the man, and in the absence of any such material, no one can be prosecuted.
The statements recorded during the investigation are just a reproduction of the FIR, and in the absence of specific allegations against the petitioners, they cannot be put to trial.
The FIR and the proceedings arising out of it against the man’s parents are quashed.
However, the proceedings against the woman’s husband should be continued.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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