10-day marriage: Madhya Pradesh High Court says wife must not be allowed to ‘rope in entire family’ in dowry case

No credible evidence was collected to prosecute the husband’s close relatives and as such no one can be prosecuted, the Madhya Pradesh High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Madhya Pradesh High Court news: The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently quashed criminal proceedings against the parents of a man accused in a dowry harassment case, observing that a wife should not be permitted to rope in the entire family merely to exert pressure on the husband.

Justice Vinay Saraf was hearing a plea filed by the man’s parents seeking quashing of criminal proceedings arising out of a First Information Report (FIR) lodged by their daughter-in-law under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961.

“It appears that there is a matrimonial dispute between husband and wife, and it is an internal affair of the spouse, and the complainant should not be permitted to rope all the family members for the purpose of creating pressure upon the husband,” the high court said in its March 11 order.