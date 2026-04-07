No bravery, no early promotion: Madhya Pradesh High Court dismisses cop’s plea

While a statement suggested the constable’s presence at the risky operation, there was no evidence attributing any act of bravery to him, the Madhya Pradesh High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Madhya Pradesh High Court news: Dismissing a constable’s plea seeking an out-of-turn promotion, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has ruled that such promotions in the police force are exceptional rewards for acts of extraordinary bravery and not enforceable rights, holding that such benefits cannot be claimed on grounds of parity or discrimination.

Justice Maninder S Bhatti was hearing a writ petition filed by constable Shaligram Dubey seeking an out-of-turn promotion with effect from 2002, claiming parity with other police personnel who were rewarded after a 2002 anti-Naxalite operation involving the recovery of looted dynamite.

Justice Maninder S Bhatti was hearing a plea by constable Shaligram Dubey seeking an out-of-turn promotion with effect from 2002. Justice Maninder S Bhatti was hearing a plea by constable Shaligram Dubey seeking an out-of-turn promotion with effect from 2002.

“In matters pertaining to out-of-turn promotion under Regulation 70-A of the Police Regulations, no claim of discrimination can be invoked, nor can such benefit be claimed as a matter of right,” the Madhya Pradesh High Court said on April 2.