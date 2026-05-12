Madhya Pradesh High Court judge ditches official car, cycles to court after PM Modi’s call to save fuel

Referring to the Prime Minister’s appeal, Justice Bansal of the Madhya Pradesh High Court said he felt he too should cycle from his residence to the high court.

Written by: Vineet Upadhyay
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 12, 2026 05:40 PM IST
Justice Dwarka Dhish Bansal Madhya Pradesh High Court Prime Minister Narendra Modi Global Energy CrisisJustice Dwarka Dhish Bansal of the Madhya Pradesh High Court said his decision to cycle publicly was intended to spread awareness about using bicycles for commutes of 1-2 kilometres whenever possible. (Image enhanced using AI)
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Madhya Pradesh High Court news: Justice Dwarka Dhish Bansal of the Madhya Pradesh High Court was recently seen cycling to court after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for fuel conservation amid the growing global energy crisis linked to tensions between the US and Iran.

An Instagram reel posted by the Free Press Journal showed the judge riding a bicycle and speaking about the need to encourage the use of cycles for short-distance travel.

Justice Bansal said his decision to cycle publicly was intended to spread awareness about using bicycles for commutes of 1-2 kilometres whenever possible.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s appeal, Justice Bansal of the Madhya Pradesh High Court said he felt he too should cycle from his residence to the high court.

In the video, he said, “Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has appealed to save fuel, among other things. Keeping it in mind, I felt I should cycle to the High Court and give a message to the common man to use a cycle to commute whenever possible for shorter distances of 1-2 kms.”

Cycles with Chief Justice

Justice Bansal also shared that he occasionally cycles around Jabalpur with Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, adding that cycling is both practical and beneficial for health and sustainability.

“I keep cycling with Chief Justice Sachdeva Ji sometimes around the city of Jabalpur. I don’t think it’s much work to cycle. Just because we are High Court judges doesn’t mean we are special… I think everyone should cycle, people usually avoid it because of the hot weather, but everyone should cycle,” the Madhya Pradesh High Court judge said.

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In the short reel, Justice Bansal also recalled a time when bicycles were the primary mode of transport for a large section of the population.

What happens to your body when you cycle for 30 minutes every day?

Sedentary lifestyles are increasingly common today, especially among the urban population. Because of this, incorporating regular exercise into our daily routines has become more crucial than ever.

Cycling, a low-impact and accessible form of cardio, offers a myriad of health benefits when practiced consistently. Dr Vajjala Shravani, MPT (Cardiovascular) and certified Pilates instructor tells indianexpress.com about the transformative impact that a daily 30-minute cycling habit can have on your physical and mental well-being.

She says, “As a physiotherapist and certified Pilates instructor, I have witnessed the transformative effects of regular exercise on the body and mind. Cycling for just 30 minutes a day can bring about numerous health benefits, particularly as we age. Here’s a detailed look at how daily cycling impacts your body.”

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Physiological changes and cardiovascular health

Engaging in 30 minutes of cycling daily significantly enhances cardiovascular health, says Dr Shravani. “This aerobic activity raises heart rate and promotes improved blood circulation, leading to more efficient cardiovascular function.”

She cites research published in the American Journal of Cardiology which discusses the impact of regular cycling. It reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases by improving heart function, lowering blood pressure, and optimising lipid profiles—decreasing harmful LDL (low-density lipoproteins) cholesterol and increasing beneficial HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol.

She adds, “Consistent cycling boosts aerobic capacity by enhancing the body’s ability to utilize oxygen more efficiently. This leads to improved stamina and endurance, enabling longer periods of physical activity without fatigue. Over time, daily cycling builds substantial cardiovascular and muscular endurance.”

Impact on muscle strength, flexibility, and overall fitness

Dr Shravani explains how cycling for 30 minutes every day can have an effect on your strength, flexibility and overall fitness:

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Muscle Strength: Cycling predominantly targets lower body muscles, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. Regular cycling strengthens these muscles, improving endurance and overall muscle tone. Additionally, the core muscles are engaged to maintain balance and stability, contributing to comprehensive muscular conditioning.

Flexibility: The repetitive motion of cycling supports joint flexibility, especially in the knees, hips, and ankles. Incorporating stretching routines before and after cycling sessions can further enhance flexibility and prevent stiffness, ensuring joints remain supple and functional.

Overall Fitness Levels: Cycling provides a full-body workout that enhances cardiovascular health, muscle strength, and joint flexibility. It is also an effective way to manage weight. According to Harvard Medical School, a 30-minute cycling session can burn between 200-400 calories, depending on the intensity and the individual’s weight, making it an excellent exercise for maintaining a healthy weight.

Mental health benefits

According to Dr Shravani, cycling for 30 minutes daily has profound mental health benefits. It helps reduce stress, anxiety, and depression by stimulating the release of endorphins and serotonin, natural mood enhancers. Cycling outdoors also offers exposure to sunlight, which helps regulate circadian rhythms and improve sleep quality.

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“Regular physical activity, including cycling, increases blood flow to the brain, enhancing cognitive functions such as memory, attention, and problem-solving skills,” she elaborates.

Vineet Upadhyay
Vineet Upadhyay

Vineet Upadhyay is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, where he leads specialized coverage of the Indian judicial system. Expertise Specialized Legal Authority: Vineet has spent the better part of his career analyzing the intricacies of the law. His expertise lies in "demystifying" judgments from the Supreme Court of India, various High Courts, and District Courts. His reporting covers a vast spectrum of legal issues, including: Constitutional & Civil Rights: Reporting on landmark rulings regarding privacy, equality, and state accountability. Criminal Justice & Enforcement: Detailed coverage of high-profile cases involving the Enforcement Directorate (ED), NIA, and POCSO matters. Consumer Rights & Environmental Law: Authoritative pieces on medical negligence compensation, environmental protection (such as the "living person" status of rivers), and labor rights. Over a Decade of Professional Experience: Prior to joining The Indian Express, he served as a Principal Correspondent/Legal Reporter for The Times of India and held significant roles at The New Indian Express. His tenure has seen him report from critical legal hubs, including Delhi and Uttarakhand. ... Read More

 

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