Madhya Pradesh High Court judge ditches official car, cycles to court after PM Modi’s call to save fuel

Justice Dwarka Dhish Bansal of the Madhya Pradesh High Court said his decision to cycle publicly was intended to spread awareness about using bicycles for commutes of 1-2 kilometres whenever possible. (Image enhanced using AI)

Madhya Pradesh High Court news: Justice Dwarka Dhish Bansal of the Madhya Pradesh High Court was recently seen cycling to court after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for fuel conservation amid the growing global energy crisis linked to tensions between the US and Iran.

An Instagram reel posted by the Free Press Journal showed the judge riding a bicycle and speaking about the need to encourage the use of cycles for short-distance travel.

Justice Bansal said his decision to cycle publicly was intended to spread awareness about using bicycles for commutes of 1-2 kilometres whenever possible.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s appeal, Justice Bansal of the Madhya Pradesh High Court said he felt he too should cycle from his residence to the high court.