Madhya Pradesh High Court judge ditches official car, cycles to court after PM Modi’s call to save fuel

Justice Bansal also shared that he occasionally cycles around Jabalpur with Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, adding that cycling is both practical and beneficial for health and sustainability.
“I keep cycling with Chief Justice Sachdeva Ji sometimes around the city of Jabalpur. I don’t think it’s much work to cycle. Just because we are High Court judges doesn’t mean we are special… I think everyone should cycle, people usually avoid it because of the hot weather, but everyone should cycle,” the Madhya Pradesh High Court judge said.
In the short reel, Justice Bansal also recalled a time when bicycles were the primary mode of transport for a large section of the population.
Sedentary lifestyles are increasingly common today, especially among the urban population. Because of this, incorporating regular exercise into our daily routines has become more crucial than ever.
Cycling, a low-impact and accessible form of cardio, offers a myriad of health benefits when practiced consistently. Dr Vajjala Shravani, MPT (Cardiovascular) and certified Pilates instructor tells indianexpress.com about the transformative impact that a daily 30-minute cycling habit can have on your physical and mental well-being.
She says, “As a physiotherapist and certified Pilates instructor, I have witnessed the transformative effects of regular exercise on the body and mind. Cycling for just 30 minutes a day can bring about numerous health benefits, particularly as we age. Here’s a detailed look at how daily cycling impacts your body.”
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Physiological changes and cardiovascular health
Engaging in 30 minutes of cycling daily significantly enhances cardiovascular health, says Dr Shravani. “This aerobic activity raises heart rate and promotes improved blood circulation, leading to more efficient cardiovascular function.”
She cites research published in the American Journal of Cardiology which discusses the impact of regular cycling. It reduces the risk of cardiovascular diseases by improving heart function, lowering blood pressure, and optimising lipid profiles—decreasing harmful LDL (low-density lipoproteins) cholesterol and increasing beneficial HDL (high-density lipoprotein) cholesterol.
She adds, “Consistent cycling boosts aerobic capacity by enhancing the body’s ability to utilize oxygen more efficiently. This leads to improved stamina and endurance, enabling longer periods of physical activity without fatigue. Over time, daily cycling builds substantial cardiovascular and muscular endurance.”
Impact on muscle strength, flexibility, and overall fitness
Dr Shravani explains how cycling for 30 minutes every day can have an effect on your strength, flexibility and overall fitness:
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Muscle Strength: Cycling predominantly targets lower body muscles, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves. Regular cycling strengthens these muscles, improving endurance and overall muscle tone. Additionally, the core muscles are engaged to maintain balance and stability, contributing to comprehensive muscular conditioning.
Flexibility: The repetitive motion of cycling supports joint flexibility, especially in the knees, hips, and ankles. Incorporating stretching routines before and after cycling sessions can further enhance flexibility and prevent stiffness, ensuring joints remain supple and functional.
Overall Fitness Levels: Cycling provides a full-body workout that enhances cardiovascular health, muscle strength, and joint flexibility. It is also an effective way to manage weight. According to Harvard Medical School, a 30-minute cycling session can burn between 200-400 calories, depending on the intensity and the individual’s weight, making it an excellent exercise for maintaining a healthy weight.
Mental health benefits
According to Dr Shravani, cycling for 30 minutes daily has profound mental health benefits. It helps reduce stress, anxiety, and depression by stimulating the release of endorphins and serotonin, natural mood enhancers. Cycling outdoors also offers exposure to sunlight, which helps regulate circadian rhythms and improve sleep quality.
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“Regular physical activity, including cycling, increases blood flow to the brain, enhancing cognitive functions such as memory, attention, and problem-solving skills,” she elaborates.