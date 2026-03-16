Buying disputed land despite stay order? Madhya Pradesh High Court jails buyer, raps advocate for violating injunction

The advocate deliberately sold the disputed land through sale deeds in favour of a woman and handed over possession of the same, the Madhya Pradesh High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Madhya Pradesh High Court news: The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently held five persons guilty of breaching a court-ordered injunction for selling disputed agricultural land during the pendency of a second appeal, noting that one of the accused was a practising lawyer who was fully aware of the legal consequences of defying a court order.

Coming down heavily on the accused person, Justice G S Ahluwalia observed that the sentencing policy must serve as a deterrent against those who deliberately disrespect judicial orders.

The high court was dealing with an application alleging a violation of a temporary injunction passed in a second appeal concerning agricultural land in Bhind district.