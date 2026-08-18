Madhya Pradesh High Court rejects husband’s ‘harassment’ claim over maintenance hike

The court was dealing with a plea of a husband challenging the family court order regarding the maintenance of his wife and son. (AI-generated Image)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has upheld an order directing a husband to pay enhanced maintenance to his wife and minor child from the date they first sought maintenance, observing that a wife and child cannot lose their right to the amount because of court proceedings that went on for over six years.

Justice Gajendra Singh was dealing with a plea of the husband challenging the family court order, which enhanced the maintenance for the minor son from Rs 3,000 per month to Rs 9,000 per month. “If the order of maintenance is made only prospectively, i.e., from the date of filing of the revision petition, it would amount to depriving the minor child and wife of proper maintenance. It is not the harassment of the husband; rather, it is the wife and the minor son who would suffer the consequences of such deprivation,” the order stated.