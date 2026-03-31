‘Homemaker no unskilled worker, takes no leave’: Madhya Pradesh High Court raises payout for kin of woman killed in accident

Madhya Pradesh High Court news: Reaffirming the economic value of unpaid domestic work, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has held that a homemaker’s contribution cannot be equated with that of an unskilled labourer and such “multifarious services” form the backbone of family life, while enhancing the relief in a motor accident case to Rs 5.44 lakh.

Justice Hirdesh was hearing a miscellaneous appeal filed by a family member of a woman who had died in an accident. The appeal was filed under Section 173 of the Motor Vehicles Act, in the wake of an award passed by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Morena, which had fixed compensation at Rs 4.28 lakh for the homemaker’s death.