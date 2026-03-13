Can you lose your job for being chargsheeted? Madhya Pradesh Court says no, saves man facing dowry charge 

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has set aside the discharge order of a home guard sainik, which had been passed after the filing of a chargesheet in a dowry and cruelty case lodged by his wife, observing that it is not a thumb rule that an employee must be dismissed from service in every case of conviction.
Justice Ashish Shroti, while hearing the plea of the home guard sainik, noted that the criminal case alleging cruelty and dowry demands lodged by his wife is still pending before the trial court.
Justice Ashish Shroti said that the petitioner stands on a better footing since he has not been convicted yet.
The home guard sainik challenged the January 2026 order discharging him from service merely on account of the filing of a challan in a criminal case against him.
“It is not a thumb rule that in every case of conviction, an employee is to be dismissed from service,” the high court said in its March 6 order.
‘Discharge from service following matrimonial dispute’
The petitioner stands on a better footing since he is not convicted yet and only a FIR has been registered against him, and a chargesheet has been filed.
It has been placed on record that after investigation, the chargesheet (challan) was filed, and the trial is pending before the court.
The petitioner was discharged solely on account of the filing of the challan in the criminal case lodged by his wife.
There is no discharge certificate issued by the authority concerned in relation to the petitioner.
When the approval of the higher authority is required before ordering the discharge of a home guard sainik, the matter needs to be considered by the higher authority before granting approval.
This is necessary when the petitioner is being discharged from his job merely on the filing of a challan in the criminal case, and he is not even held guilty of the allegations made against him till now.
‘Matrimonial dispute, criminal case and discharge’
The petitioner was working as a home guard sainik and was posted in the office of the district commandant of Guna.
An FIR was registered against him at the instance of his wife for offences punishable under the Dowry Prohibition Act and the BNS on October 10, 2024.
The petitioner intimated to his employer about the registration of FIR as required under rule 23(f) of the M.P. Home Guard Rules, 2016, through a communication on October 12, 2024 and further on September 29, 2025.
A show-cause notice was issued to the petitioner in January 2026, asking him to show cause as to why action should not be taken against him.
The petitioner submitted his reply as requested and informed the employer about the circumstances in which, based upon certain matrimonial disputes, the FIR has been lodged against him.
Subsequently, he was discharged from service in January 2026.
‘No moral turpitude, deserves reinstatement’
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Nirmal Sharma submitted that the petitioner was discharged by way of punishment.
He also submitted that the punishment could not have been imposed upon the petitioner without affording him an opportunity of hearing.
He further submitted that the offences for which the FIR has been registered do not involve moral turpitude and, therefore, discharge of the petitioner based on such FIR is illegal.
He further argued that the petitioner has explained the circumstances in which the FIR has been lodged against him; however, the authority concerned failed to consider the explanation while passing the said order.
He thus submitted that the said order deserves to be set aside and the petitioner deserves reinstatement.
‘Discharged as per the procedure prescribed’
On the contrary, general advocate Sohit Mishra argued that the said action of the authority concerned has been taken against the petitioner, which does not contemplate any inquiry to be conducted.
Mishra submitted that once the challan is filed in the criminal case against the petitioner, he is liable to be discharged.
It is further submitted that the petitioner was given a show cause notice by the employer, and after taking his reply, the said order was passed.
The government advocate insisted that the said discharge order is in consonance with the procedure prescribed and does not warrant any interference.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
Expertise
Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen.
Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on:
Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts.
Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy.
Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More