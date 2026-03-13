Can you lose your job for being chargsheeted? Madhya Pradesh Court says no, saves man facing dowry charge 

The Madhya Pradesh High Court noted that petitioner was discharged solely on account of the filing of the challan in the criminal case. (AI generated Image)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has set aside the discharge order of a home guard sainik, which had been passed after the filing of a chargesheet in a dowry and cruelty case lodged by his wife, observing that it is not a thumb rule that an employee must be dismissed from service in every case of conviction.

Justice Ashish Shroti, while hearing the plea of the home guard sainik, noted that the criminal case alleging cruelty and dowry demands lodged by his wife is still pending before the trial court.

Justice Ashish Shroti said that the petitioner stands on a better footing since he has not been convicted yet.

The home guard sainik challenged the January 2026 order discharging him from service merely on account of the filing of a challan in a criminal case against him.