Caught on camera with 2 dead blackbucks: Madhya Pradesh High Court rejects habeas corpus plea of poaching accused

The petitioner was found in a video clip with two dead blackbucks. Therefore, it cannot be said that he was detained illegally, the Madhya Pradesh High Court pointed out. (AI-generated image)

Madhya Pradesh High Court news: The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently dismissed a habeas corpus plea filed by a man accused in a blackbuck and chinkara hunting case, observing that judicial custody cannot be termed “illegal detention” once bail has already been rejected, particularly where the accused was allegedly seen in a video clip with two dead blackbucks.

Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi were hearing the plea of one Sabah Antulay, who sought a writ of habeas corpus alleging that he is under illegal detention by the authorities.

Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi heard the matter on May 8. Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi heard the matter on May 8.

“After the arrest, the petitioner filed an application which came to be dismissed vide order dated 06.02.2026. The said order reflects that the present petitioner was found in the video clip with two dead blackbucks. Therefore, it cannot be said that the petitioner is in illegal custody, as all the necessary measures have been followed. Hence, the present petition can never be said to be a habeas corpus petition,” the May 8 order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court read.