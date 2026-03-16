Father brings lifeless foetus to court for Rs 200 crore claim against car maker, Madhya Pradesh High Court calls it theatrics

Observing that a courtroom cannot be turned into a platform for emotional display or theatrical conduct, the Madhya Pradesh High Court recently pulled up a man for carrying a lifeless foetus to the court during a hearing while seeking Rs 200 crore compensation from Maruti Suzuki India Limited.
Dismissing the plea as vague and unsupported by evidence, Justice Himanshu Joshi said justice is administered strictly in accordance with law and cannot be influenced by attempts to evoke sympathy.
Justice Himanshu Joshi said that the court proceedings cannot be converted into a platform for emotional display. (image is enhanced using AI)
The man alleged that he exposed embezzlement and theft of more than Rs 200 crore in the firm of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, and due to the same, his family was attacked by a car, which resulted in the miscarriage of his wife.
“The petitioner had placed a foetus in front of the court dais during the proceedings…Such an act is highly objectionable, improper…Justice is administered strictly in accordance with law.., and not on emotional considerations or theatrical conduct in the Courtroom,” the Madhya Pradesh High Court said in its March 11 order.
‘Court no platform for emotional display’
The petitioner’s act of placing a foetus in front of the court dais is highly objectionable, improper and amounts to lowering the dignity and decorum of the court.
The court proceedings cannot be converted into a platform for emotional display or for attempting to secure undue sympathy.
While this court expresses its sympathy for any personal loss or grief that the petitioner and his family may have suffered, it is equally necessary to emphasise that the court functions based on law and evidence.
The court is the same for every litigant, and the grief or suffering of one party cannot be weighed against that of another to influence the judicial process.
Justice is administered strictly in accordance with law and based on legally admissible material placed on record, and not on emotional considerations or theatrical conduct in the courtroom.
Bringing a miscarried foetus into the courtroom by a private individual is wholly improper and contrary to law.
A foetus, being human anatomical material, is required to be handled and disposed of strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Biomedical Waste Management Rules, 2016.
Unauthorised carrying and display of such remains in a public place like a courtroom not only violates the prescribed procedure but also prima facie amounts to offering indignity to a human corpse.
Such conduct is also capable of disturbing the decorum and dignity of the court.
The petitioner is warned that no such conduct must be repeated in future before any judicial forum or public authority.
Any attempt to disturb the dignity, decorum and orderly functioning of judicial proceedings by resorting to such acts is wholly impermissible and cannot be tolerated in a court.
The petitioner is, therefore, warned to maintain proper decorum and to conduct himself responsibly and respectfully while appearing before any court or authority.
In the event of repetition of such conduct in future, the concerned court or authority shall be at liberty to take appropriate action in accordance with the law.
‘Vague, bogus petition’
The petition is completely vague, and the petitioner has levelled serious allegations involving the commission of offences, large-scale embezzlement and attacks upon his family members without producing any supporting documents.
The petitioner has not filed the alleged complaints said to have been made before the police authorities.
The petitioner had previously sought relief in the nature of euthanasia. However, the petitioner has now altered his stand and is presently seeking compensation and damages for himself.
Such shifting stands and repeated claims, without placing any supporting evidence, clearly indicate that the petitioner is indulging in vexatious and speculative litigation.
The conduct of the petitioner reflects that he is a litigious person attempting to repeatedly agitate the same issue before this court without pursuing the remedies as earlier directed.
The present petition is misconceived, unsupported by any supporting evidence, and is a bogus petition.
‘A car accident, miscarriage, emotional hardship’
The petitioner, in the present case, has alleged that he has exposed embezzlement and theft of more than Rs 200 crore in the firm of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the company involved in the worldwide business of manufacturing and selling cars.
It is further alleged that because of such exposure, the petitioner and his family members have been subjected to threats and physical attacks on several occasions.
The petitioner alleged that he has submitted complaints to various authorities, including the President of India and other central and state government authorities, but no action has been taken against the alleged attackers.
He further contended that recently he, his wife and his daughter were attacked by a car, which allegedly resulted in the miscarriage of his wife.
He further submitted that in the pre-planned incident of a fire attack on his car, his elder daughter had sustained severe injuries.
As a consequence of the said attack and the injuries suffered, the petitioner claimed that he has unfortunately been rendered disabled.
He claimed that the incident had caused immense physical, emotional, and financial hardship to the family, and the effects of the same continue to persist.
According to the petitioner, despite filing complaints, the police authorities have not taken any action and instead have been harassing him by issuing notices.
The petitioner is seeking compensation of Rs 82 lakh for the medical treatment of his daughter and for alleged defamation.
He is also seeking recovery of more than Rs 200 crore allegedly from the Maruti Suzuki India Limited.
‘Highly litigious person’
Appearing for the state, deputy advocate general Vivek Sharma and Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s counsel, senior advocate Manoj Sharma, submitted that the petition is vague, misconceived and based on imaginary allegations.
It is submitted that the petitioner has not placed on record any written complaint alleged to have been submitted before the police authorities.
It is further contended that the petitioner is a highly litigious person and has repeatedly approached this court by filing multiple petitions arising out of the same incident and seeking substantially the same relief.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
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