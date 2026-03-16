Father brings lifeless foetus to court for Rs 200 crore claim against car maker, Madhya Pradesh High Court calls it theatrics

Observing that a courtroom cannot be turned into a platform for emotional display or theatrical conduct, the Madhya Pradesh High Court recently pulled up a man for carrying a lifeless foetus to the court during a hearing while seeking Rs 200 crore compensation from Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Dismissing the plea as vague and unsupported by evidence, Justice Himanshu Joshi said justice is administered strictly in accordance with law and cannot be influenced by attempts to evoke sympathy.

Justice Himanshu Joshi said that the court proceedings cannot be converted into a platform for emotional display. (image is enhanced using AI) Justice Himanshu Joshi said that the court proceedings cannot be converted into a platform for emotional display. (image is enhanced using AI)

The man alleged that he exposed embezzlement and theft of more than Rs 200 crore in the firm of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, and due to the same, his family was attacked by a car, which resulted in the miscarriage of his wife.