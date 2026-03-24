‘Concealment deprives voters’: Madhya Pradesh High Court refuses to dismiss plea against Congress MLA over ‘9 hidden cases’

The Madhya Pradesh High Court reiterated that disclosure of criminal antecedents and financial details is a statutory requirement. (Image generated using AI)

Madhya Pradesh High Court news: Refusing to reject a petition filed by a BJP candidate challenging the victory of a Congress MLA in the 2023 polls, the Madhya Pradesh High Court recently observed that the concealment of a candidate’s criminal antecedents and financial details deprives voters of making an informed choice.

Justice Vinay Saraf held that the allegations of suppression of criminal antecedents, financial liabilities, and income details in the nomination affidavit against Congress legislator Abhay Kumar Mishra raise “triable issues” requiring examination by the court.

Justice Vinay Saraf held that the allegations raise “triable issues” requiring examination by the court. Justice Vinay Saraf held that the allegations raise “triable issues” requiring examination by the court.

“The disclosure of criminal antecedents and financial status is mandatory…nondisclosure of evidence creates an impediment in the free exercise of the electoral right. Concealment and suppression of this nature deprive the voters of making an informed and advised choice as a consequence…,” the high court said in its March 20 order.