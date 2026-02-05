4-day pregnancy claim: Why Madhya Pradesh High Court upheld DNA test for child in Army man’s divorce battle
DNA test divorce case: The Madhya Pradesh High Court was hearing a plea of an estranged wife challenging a family court's order of a DNA test of her daughter requested by her husband alleging adultery.
Justice Vivek Jain, dismissing the wife’s challenge on January 20 made it clear that the exercise is aimed at testing allegations of infidelity, not at branding the child illegitimate or unsettling her legal status.
“Order passed by the family court is upheld. The petition is dismissed. It is observed that in case the petitioner still refuses to part with DNA samples, then the Family Court would be at liberty to draw presumption under Section 114(h) of the Indian Evidence Act or the corresponding provisions of BSA 2023 against the petitioner wife,” the court said.
The dispute traces back to a marriage that has seen three divorce petitions.
The first, filed in 2019, was withdrawn after the parties told the family court they would seek divorce by mutual consent.
A second petition under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, filed the same year, collapsed when the wife appeared for the first motion on October 14, 2019, but failed to turn up for the second motion despite repeated opportunities.
The family court closed the proceedings on March 2, 2021.
The present divorce petition, filed in 2021, is founded on adultery.
In that case, the husband sought a DNA test to establish whether he is the biological father of the daughter born during the subsistence of the marriage.
On August 22, the family court directed the DNA test prompting the estranged wife to move the high court.
Advocate Anuj Pathak, appearing for the petitioner argued that compelling a DNA test of the child would violate the child’s right to privacy, autonomy and identity, and unfairly cast a shadow on her legitimacy.
The counsel relied on a Supreme Court’s ruling to stress that Section 112 of the Indian Evidence Act creates a strong presumption that a child born during a valid marriage is legitimate, and that DNA tests should not be ordered as a matter of routine.
He submitted that courts must prioritise the best interests of the child.
The counsel argued that no child should be dragged into parental disputes in a manner that stigmatises her future and urged the high court to set aside the family court’s order.
