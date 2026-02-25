Madhya Pradesh High Court dissolves 14-year marriage over ‘repeated desertion’ by wife, grants Rs 25 lakh alimony

Madhya Pradesh High Court granted divorce to the couple. (Image generated using AI)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently dissolved a 14-year old marriage between a couple, observing that repeated desertion by the wife and prolonged separation amounted to mental cruelty and led to an irretrievable breakdown of the marriage.

Justices Vivek Kumar Singh and Himanshu Joshi on February 23 allowed a first appeal filed by the husband challenging a family court order that had earlier declined to grant divorce under Section 13(1)(ia)(ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955.

“We are inclined to allow the appeal preferred by the appellant/husband and grant divorce on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage, which also falls within the ambit of mental cruelty,” the bench held and awarded a permanent alimony of Rs 25 lakh to the wife.