Deity sole owner, not pujari, Madhya Pradesh High Court rules in tenant landlord dispute
Madhya Pradesh High Court Latest News: The Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled that deities not priests legally own temple property and ordered eviction of tenants from a shop inside a premises of a Hanuman temple in Datia.
Allowing an appeal filed by the legal heirs of a man claiming to be the ‘Pujari’ (priest), managers and owner of the temple seeking eviction of tenants, Justice G S Ahluwalia underscored that the deity alone is the legal owner of temple property, even though a priest or his family may have been associated with the temple for generations.
“It is held that since plaintiffs have claimed themselves to be Pujari, therefore, they would not acquire any right or title in the property and only deity shall be owner of the property,” the court said on February 3.
Any income derived from the property must be devoted or surrendered to the deity, said the Madhya Pradesh High Court. (Image enhanced using AI)
Findings
It is held that plaintiffs are not the owners of property in dispute and it belongs to deity.
Since plaintiffs have proved that defendant is in arrears of rent, and he has not paid the rent, therefore, in the light of Sections 12(1)(a) and 13 of the Madhya Pradesh Accommodation Control Act, suit is liable to be decreed.
Sections 12(1)(a) and 13 of the MP Accommodation Control Act, 1961 govern tenant eviction due to rent arrears and provide protection against such eviction.
Section 12(1)(a) permits eviction if a tenant fails to pay arrears within two months of a demand notice, while Section 13 mandates continuous rent payment during proceedings to avoid eviction.
It is not the defendant’s case that he had paid the rent to the plaintiff.
The trial courts were correct in holding that plaintiffs are not the owners of the property.
However, the courts lost sight of the fact that the defendant was inducted as tenant by late Chhote Lal Vyas, who was functioning as pujari.
Even the defendant had paid rent to Vyas and after his death, his legal representatives/appellants had become landlords for the purposes of maintaining suit under Section 12(1)(a) of the M.P. Accommodation Control Act.
Dismissal of suit on that ground that landlord-tenant relationship did not exist between the plaintiffs and defendant was erroneous, and accordingly, the same requires interference.
The case revolves around a shop located within the premises of Bal Hanuman Ji Ka Mandir, near the head post office at Datia in Madhya Pradesh.
The plaintiffs claimed that the temple and three attached shops were their private property and that one of the shops had been let out to the defendant on May 1, 1980, at a monthly rent of Rs 40 by late Chhote Lal Vyas.
According to the plaintiffs, the tenant last paid rent on July 5, 1982, and after that stopped making payments despite repeated requests.
A notice terminating the tenancy was issued with effect from June 30, 1997, but the shop was neither vacated nor were arrears cleared.
