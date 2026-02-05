Deity sole owner, not pujari, Madhya Pradesh High Court rules in tenant landlord dispute

Madhya Pradesh High Court News: The Madhya Pradesh High Court held that the property in dispute belongs to deity, not the plaintiffs. (Image generated using AI)

Madhya Pradesh High Court News: Ordering eviction of tenants from a shop in the temple The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently held that deity of a temple is an owner and a pujari or temple priest does not have any ownership rights over temple property merely because he performs worship or manages the premises.

Allowing an appeal filed by the legal heirs of a man claiming to be the ‘Pujari’ (priest), managers and owner of the temple seeking eviction of tenants, Justice G S Ahluwalia underscored that the deity alone is the legal owner of temple property, even though a priest or his family may have been associated with the temple for generations.