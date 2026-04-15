‘Can’t deny livelihood’: Madhya Pradesh High Court bats for longtime contract workers, orders minimum pay scale

There is no basis to deny the benefit of classification to ‘contract’, ‘outsourced’, and ‘part-time’ workers engaged for over 10 years, the Madhya Pradesh High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Madhya Pradesh High Court news: The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently granted relief to several contractual workers employed with the state department for more than 16 years, holding that workers engaged on a ‘contract’, ‘outsourced’ and ‘part-time’ basis are entitled to the benefit of classification and consequential benefits if they have been consistently engaged for more than a decade.

Justice Vishal Dhagat, on April 9, allowed a batch of petitions filed by the workers, observing that such employees are entitled to “economic justice” and a decent standard of living.

Justice Vishal Dhagat held that the petitioners ought to have been granted the benefit of classification under the policy and paid minimum wages corresponding to their posts. Justice Vishal Dhagat held that the petitioners ought to have been granted the benefit of classification under the policy and paid minimum wages corresponding to their posts.

“Since petitioners are being engaged repeatedly by the state government on a contract basis, this shows that there is a constant requirement for the services of the petitioners by the state government. Petitioner cannot be given less wages than other persons and denied adequate means of livelihood, economic justice and a decent standard of life,” the order read.