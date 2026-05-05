Madhya Pradesh High Court denies daughter’s job claim, says compassionate appointment isn’t ‘property right’

The Madhya Pradesh High Court was dealing with rival plea of daughter and son for compassionate appointment. (AI-generate Image)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has clarified that the compassionate appointment is not a heritable estate or a property right that devolves by succession, but rather a concession granted to save a bereaved family from sudden financial destitution.

Justice Jai Kumar Pillai was hearing two pleas involving rival claims for a compassionate appointment by a son and a married daughter following the death of a government employee.

“Compassionate appointment is not a heritable estate or a property right that devolves by succession. It is a concession granted by the employer to save the bereaved family from sudden financial destitution,” the court said on May 4.