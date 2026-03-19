Fake brands, real consequences: Madhya Pradesh High Court flags criminality in misleading consumers

Madhya Pradesh High Court news: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has recently made a significant observation regarding the protection of brand identity, ruling that the fraudulent use of a corporate brand is a criminal offence that directly impacts the consumer and market rather than a mere private “civil” matter of copyright.
Justice B P Sharma was hearing the plea of three persons accused of selling PVC pipes under a false brand identity and said that these matters transcend the boundaries of intellectual property litigation.
Justice B P Sharma noted that the allegations in the case would constitute offences involving deception and dishonest intention. (Image is enhanced using AI)
“It becomes evident that the allegations involve alleged fraudulent use of brand identity in the course of commercial activities, which may potentially affect consumers and the market. Such allegations cannot be treated as a purely civil dispute between private parties,” the Madhya Pradesh High Court said in its March 17 order.
‘Fake pipes, deceived customers’
The legal battle began when an FIR was lodged against the owners of Polyset Pipe Industries.
The investigation revealed that the petitioners were allegedly manufacturing PVC pipes and branding them as products of Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, a well-known industry leader.
It was claimed that the petitioners were misleading consumers into believing that the products were genuine goods manufactured or authorised by the said company.
After completion of the investigation, the investigating agency filed a chargesheet before the competent court, indicating that prima facie material existed on record to proceed against the petitioners for the offences alleged.
‘Not copyright matter alone’
The issue the present case involves is not limited to the question of copyright in a title but relates to alleged fraudulent conduct in commercial activities.
In the present case, the specific allegations include that the petitioners deliberately manufactured and circulated products by misrepresenting them to be associated with the brand identity of Jain Irrigation Systems Limited.
Such allegations would constitute offences involving deception and dishonest intention.
The investigation conducted by the police has culminated in the filing of a charge sheet indicating the existence of prima facie evidence.
Considering the allegations contained in the FIR and the evidence placed on record during the investigation, a prima facie case is disclosed against the petitioners.
The matter requires trial by the competent court and does not fall within the exceptional categories where the court should quash criminal proceedings.
The trial court should proceed with the matter and decide the case without being influenced by any observations made in this order.
‘Civil dispute, commercial rivalry’
Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Prakash Upadhaya argued that the dispute, if any, is related merely to alleged infringement of trademark or copyright and is essentially civil in nature.
Upadhaya submitted that the petitioners are running a duly registered industrial unit engaged in manufacturing plastic pipes and allied products.
It was submitted that the petitioners are running the said unit after complying with the statutory registrations, including GST registration, MSME registration and consent from the pollution control board.
It was argued that the petitioners have been carrying out legitimate manufacturing activities and that the criminal proceedings have been initiated with mala fide intention arising out of commercial rivalry.
‘Serious allegations of cheating’
Representing the state, deputy advocate general Vineeta Sharma submitted that the present case is not just a dispute relating to the use of alleged infringement of copyright, but involves serious allegations of cheating and deception practised upon consumers in the course of business.
It was submitted that the petitioners were allegedly engaged in the practice of rebranding their products depending on the demand of customers.
Sharma also pointed out that the conduct of the petitioners prima facie discloses dishonest intention and inducement, attracting the ingredients of the offence of cheating as well as other offences under the IPC.
The allegations contained in the FIR clearly disclose the commission of cognisable offences which require thorough adjudication by the trial court.
It has been contended that the FIR contains specific allegations regarding the petitioners’ manufacturing and selling PVC pipes by misusing the brand identity associated with Jain Irrigation Systems Limited and deceiving consumers.
It is further submitted that the investigation conducted by the police has resulted in the collection of evidence supporting the allegations and that the chargesheet has already been filed before the competent court.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
Expertise
Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen.
Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on:
Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts.
Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy.
Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More