Fake brands, real consequences: Madhya Pradesh High Court flags criminality in misleading consumers

The Madhya Pradesh High Court was hearing the plea of three petitioners seeking quashing of criminal proceedings in a fake brand identity case. (AI-generated image)

Madhya Pradesh High Court news: The Madhya Pradesh High Court has recently made a significant observation regarding the protection of brand identity, ruling that the fraudulent use of a corporate brand is a criminal offence that directly impacts the consumer and market rather than a mere private “civil” matter of copyright.

Justice B P Sharma was hearing the plea of three persons accused of selling PVC pipes under a false brand identity and said that these matters transcend the boundaries of intellectual property litigation.

Justice B P Sharma noted that the allegations in the case would constitute offences involving deception and dishonest intention. (Image is enhanced using AI) Justice B P Sharma noted that the allegations in the case would constitute offences involving deception and dishonest intention. (Image is enhanced using AI)

“It becomes evident that the allegations involve alleged fraudulent use of brand identity in the course of commercial activities, which may potentially affect consumers and the market. Such allegations cannot be treated as a purely civil dispute between private parties,” the Madhya Pradesh High Court said in its March 17 order.