Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque case: Puja, namaz don’t necessarily have to take place in temple, mosque, observes HC

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday continued to hear arguments in the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex dispute.

During the proceedings, the court observed that it was not necessary that puja or namaz be performed only in a temple or mosque.

The matter was being heard by a Bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi. Justice Shukla observed that advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who appeared on behalf of the Hindu petitioners, had made an interesting point that offering namaz at a place would not make it a mosque. “Like that, in a temple, what is the necessity of offering a prayer? There was a belief that God is everywhere,” Justice Shukla observed.

Citing the Supreme Court judgment on the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Jain argued that once a pran pratishtha ritual is undertaken and a temple is consecrated, it will remain a temple and the property of the deity “till the end of time”. However, he argued, offering namaz at a place does not make it a mosque. “For example, we offer our prayers at the airport. Namaz is offered at the airport at various places. So, in various public areas also namaz is offered. But by offering namaz at a particular place, it does not become a mosque.”

Justice Shukla observed, “In the same manner. For performing puja also, it’s not necessary it has to be done in the temple only.”

“Even at home, a person performs puja. Like that, Mr Jain, for puja and for offering namaz, it is not necessary that it has to be in a temple or in a mosque,” the judge said.

Jain argued that if “there was a pre-existing temple, and suppose it is demolished, the most important question which calls for consideration before this honourable court is, whether after demolishing a temple, the rite of the deity ceased to exist”.

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“My respectful submission is, I’ll show, and I’ll make this submission good by the Ram Mandir judgment, that after destruction of the idol, the pious purpose does not diminish or does not extinguish.”

Justice Shukla reiterated, “In any of the religions, it’s not necessary that puja, prayer, everything has to be done only in a particular place. It can be performed at any place… So, places are important, but for offering prayer… anybody can perform these prayers, etc. at any place.”

The Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar has long been the subject of competing claims, with Hindu and Muslim groups asserting religious rights over the medieval structure. An ASI survey was ordered by the High Court last year to examine the nature and historical features of the site as part of ongoing proceedings.

Hindus regard the ASI-protected complex as a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), while Muslims consider it the site of the Kamal Maula mosque. Under an arrangement made in 2003, Hindus perform puja at the complex on Tuesdays while Muslims offer namaz on Fridays.