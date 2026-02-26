Madhya Pradesh High Court cites ‘international scenario’, refuses release of Bangladeshi woman in 6-year detention

The Madhya Pradesh High Court was dealing with a plea of Bangladeshi woman. (Image generated using AI)

Considering the “international scenario” and the woman’s “safety”, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the state to expedite the trial of a Bangladeshi national who has remained in a detention center for more than six years.

A division bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi was dealing with a plea of a Bangladeshi woman seeking directions to expedite and conclude her case within a limited time duration, and coordinate with the concerned embassy and competent authorities to establish contact with her parents/family member so they can take steps towards her lawful repatriation and rehabilitation.

The division bench declined to grant immediate release from the detention center, it expressed concern regarding the pendency of the trial. The division benchpendency

“Considering the present international scenario, it is for her safety to keep her in detention center,” the court said on February 23.