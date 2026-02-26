Madhya Pradesh High Court cites ‘international scenario’, refuses release of Bangladeshi woman in 6-year detention

A division bench of Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi was dealing with a plea of a Bangladeshi woman seeking directions to expedite and conclude her case within a limited time duration, and coordinate with the concerned embassy and competent authorities to establish contact with her parents/family member so they can take steps towards her lawful repatriation and rehabilitation.
The division bench declined to grant immediate release from the detention center, it expressed concern regarding the pendency of the trial.
“Considering the present international scenario, it is for her safety to keep her in detention center,” the court said on February 23.
Case of Bangladeshi woman
The petitioner, a citizen of Bangladesh, approached the court through a habeas corpus plea.
She sought her release from what she termed “illegal and unconstitutional detention,” arguing that despite being granted bail, she remained incarcerated while the trial against her saw prolonged inaction from the prosecution.
The petitioner is facing charges under Sections 346 (Wrongful confinement in secret), 347 (wrongful confinement to extort property, or constrain to illegal act), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 364-A (kidnapping for ransom), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), alongside relevent Sections of the Foreigners Act and the Passports Act, 1967.
She sought that the trial proceedings be expedited and concluded within a period of six months, particularly in view of the fact that she had already undergone more than six years of incarceration.
She was also seeking direction to the state to coordinate with the concerned embassy, FRRO, and competent authorities, and to establish contact with the petitioner’s parents/family members, for taking necessary steps towards lawful repatriation and rehabilitation of her.
The petitioner also sought all consequential legal benefits on the grounds that she has spent the entire period in jail/detention center.
She claimed adequate compensation for prolonged illegal detention, undue delay, and violation of fundamental rights.
State’s submission
Additional advocate general for the state Sonal Gupta submitted that the petitioner is an accused of an offence punishable under Sections 346, 347, 323, 364-A, 506, 34 of the Indian Penal Code, and relevant Sections of the Foreigners Act and the Passports Act, 1967.
He further pointed out that an order has been passed by the competent authority/district magistrate, Indore, granting permission to keep her temporarily in the detention center.
He submitted that, as the petitioner is in the detention center and not in jail, we are not inclined to grant the said relief.
‘Petitioner is required for trial’
It is not in dispute that the trial is still pending, and the presence of the petitioner may be required at any time during the trial.
For relief that she is in a detention center centre not in jail, the trial has been pending for more than six years.
If there is no progress in the trial within the aforesaid period, then liberty is granted to the petitioner to file a fresh petition in this regard for expediting the trial.
The counsel for the state will direct the prosecution agency to expedite the trial within a period of six months from the date of receipt of a certified copy of the order by producing the witnesses, etc.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More