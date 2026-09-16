Madhya Pradesh High Court issues arrest warrants against 2 officials in contempt case

The court was hearing a contempt petition and noted that government officials failed to engage a lawyer or file a report despite receiving a notice in September 2025. 

Written by: Richa Sahay
3 min readNew DelhiSep 16, 2026 12:30 PM IST
contempt case government officials Madhya Pradesh high court sThe Madhya Pradesh High Court noted that the officials were aware of the contempt proceedings and had even appointed a contact officer, but still failed to appear or file a compliance report. (AI-generated image)
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The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued arrest warrants against two government officials after they failed to appear before the court or file a compliance report in a contempt case, despite being aware of the proceedings. Taking strong exception to the authorities’ inaction, the court described it as a “very sorry state of affairs” and said they had shown “absolute inertia” in dealing with contempt petitions.

Justice Vivek Jain was hearing a contempt petition filed against two government officials on September 10 and found that they had appointed a contact officer but neither engaged a lawyer nor filed any compliance report.

“The aforesaid act of the respondents (government officials) depicts a very sorry state of affairs in the administration of the state government, whereby they have adopted an absolute inertia in the matter of contempt petitions, and they simply write a letter to the registry of this court informing about the appointment of a contact officer, but thereafter do not engage a counsel nor file any compliance report,” the court observed. 

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‘Notice served, but no compliance report filed’

The court noted that the notices were served on the officials in September 2025, after which the Collector of Sagar district sent a letter to this court on December 3, 2025. 

It was found that the collector, through the letter, informed the registry of the court that the Tehsildar, Sagar City, had been appointed as a contact officer to deal with the contempt petition.

“It, therefore, appears that both the respondents (officials) are fully aware of the pendency of this contempt petition, and they have even written a letter to the registry of this court but have not cared to enter appearance before this court by engaging any counsel nor have filed any compliance report,” the court emphasised. 

Justice Vivek Jain Justice Vivek Jain described the inactions of the officials as a “very sorry state of affairs”.

The court expressed disappointment over the fact that the authorities were “aware” of the contempt petition and even appointed a contact officer but failed to engage counsel or to file any compliance report. 

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As a result, the court said it had no option but to issue arrest warrants against the officials. It directed the Commissioner of Police, Bhopal, and the Superintendent of Police, Sagar, to execute the warrants against the two respondents.

The court also directed the authorities to ensure the presence of the officials before the court on September 21, the next date of hearing.

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Richa Sahay
Richa Sahay

Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express (Digital), where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape. Expertise Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen. Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on: Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts. Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy. Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More

 

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