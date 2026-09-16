Madhya Pradesh High Court issues arrest warrants against 2 officials in contempt case

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has issued arrest warrants against two government officials after they failed to appear before the court or file a compliance report in a contempt case, despite being aware of the proceedings. Taking strong exception to the authorities’ inaction, the court described it as a “very sorry state of affairs” and said they had shown “absolute inertia” in dealing with contempt petitions.

Justice Vivek Jain was hearing a contempt petition filed against two government officials on September 10 and found that they had appointed a contact officer but neither engaged a lawyer nor filed any compliance report.

“The aforesaid act of the respondents (government officials) depicts a very sorry state of affairs in the administration of the state government, whereby they have adopted an absolute inertia in the matter of contempt petitions, and they simply write a letter to the registry of this court informing about the appointment of a contact officer, but thereafter do not engage a counsel nor file any compliance report,” the court observed.

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‘Notice served, but no compliance report filed’

The court noted that the notices were served on the officials in September 2025, after which the Collector of Sagar district sent a letter to this court on December 3, 2025.

It was found that the collector, through the letter, informed the registry of the court that the Tehsildar, Sagar City, had been appointed as a contact officer to deal with the contempt petition.

“It, therefore, appears that both the respondents (officials) are fully aware of the pendency of this contempt petition, and they have even written a letter to the registry of this court but have not cared to enter appearance before this court by engaging any counsel nor have filed any compliance report,” the court emphasised.

Justice Vivek Jain described the inactions of the officials as a “very sorry state of affairs”. Justice Vivek Jain described the inactions of the officials as a “very sorry state of affairs”.

The court expressed disappointment over the fact that the authorities were “aware” of the contempt petition and even appointed a contact officer but failed to engage counsel or to file any compliance report.

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As a result, the court said it had no option but to issue arrest warrants against the officials. It directed the Commissioner of Police, Bhopal, and the Superintendent of Police, Sagar, to execute the warrants against the two respondents.

The court also directed the authorities to ensure the presence of the officials before the court on September 21, the next date of hearing.