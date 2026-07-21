Madhya Pradesh High Court grants pre-arrest bail to man over ‘false’ Ram-Sita remarks

The defence argued that although it was alleged Sandeep Kumar had uttered the words “Sita nash karaegi” (Sita will bring destruction), he was in fact narrating the conversation of frightened residents of Lanka. (Image generated using AI)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted anticipatory bail to a man booked for passing “objectionable remarks” against Lord Ram and Goddess Sita at a cultural event and said that, though his choice of words “may not be proper”, it couldn’t be said that he intended to hurt people’s religious sentiments.

The July 16 ruling stated, “From the video, it is clear that the applicant/poet has clearly stated that the inmates of Lanka or women of Lanka were discussing in such a way that Mata Sita would perish whole Lanka. In the context in which the aforesaid couplet (doha) was recited, the word selection may not be proper, but at this stage, it cannot be said that the applicant was intending to hurt the sentiments of the public or wanted to create any mischief, riot, affray or disharmony among the people based on religion.”