Garam masala mistaken for heroin, Madhya Pradesh High Court awards Rs 10 lakh compensation for 57-day jail term

The case pertained to an incident at Bhopal airport where a businessman was travelling to Delhi en route to Malaysia. (Image generated using AI)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has awarded Rs 10 lakh compensation to a businessman who spent 57 days in jail after airport security officials mistook packets of aamchur and garam masala for heroin and psychotropic substances.

Justice Deepak Khot noted that though the arrest was made with reasonable apprehension, the person could have been released within a short span of time if the state machinery had been equipped with proper chemical examination of the contraband.

“Applying the principle of the law laid down by Hon’ble Apex court finding it to be most suitable case for illegal confinement, infringing the fundamental right of life and liberty of the petitioner, this court finds it appropriate to award compensation to the tune of Rs.10 Lacs to the petitioner,” the court held in its order dated April 27.