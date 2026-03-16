‘We would like to see…’: HC Bench to visit Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex before next hearing

The next hearing is scheduled for April 2, when the Madhya Pradesh High Court will examine suggestions and objections filed by the parties regarding ASI’s report on the 98-day survey conducted at the monument.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
2 min readBhopalMar 16, 2026 05:18 PM IST
BhojshalaDuring the proceedings, the Bench clarified that the inspection would take place without the presence of either the petitioners or the respondents. (File/ Wikimedia Commons)
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The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday said the Division Bench would visit the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district before the next hearing in the case concerning the site claimed by both Hindus and Muslims.

The Bench, comprising Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi, said the visit would be undertaken solely to understand the layout and nature of the site in the backdrop of the ongoing dispute and the Archaeological Survey of India’s survey report.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for April 2, when the court will examine suggestions and objections filed by the parties regarding the ASI’s report on the 98-day survey conducted at the monument, along with several intervening applications related to the dispute.

During the proceedings, the Bench clarified that the inspection would take place without the presence of either the petitioners or the respondents.

Also Read | As SC allows Basant Panchami prayers and namaz at Bhojshala, recalling the dispute

“Before the next date, this court will visit the site. But only the court will visit, and parties are not allowed. Just that we would like to see the site, looking into all these disputes etc. We will fix a date. But neither the petitioner nor the respondent will be present. It will be visited by the court,” Justice Shukla said.

The court also directed all parties to submit their objections and suggestions to the ASI report before the next hearing, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s January 22 order.

The Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar has long been the subject of competing claims, with Hindu and Muslim groups asserting religious rights over the medieval structure. The ASI survey was ordered by the High Court last year to examine the nature and historical features of the site as part of the ongoing proceedings.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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