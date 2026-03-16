‘We would like to see…’: HC Bench to visit Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex before next hearing

During the proceedings, the Bench clarified that the inspection would take place without the presence of either the petitioners or the respondents. (File/ Wikimedia Commons)

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday said the Division Bench would visit the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district before the next hearing in the case concerning the site claimed by both Hindus and Muslims.

The Bench, comprising Justices Vijay Kumar Shukla and Alok Awasthi, said the visit would be undertaken solely to understand the layout and nature of the site in the backdrop of the ongoing dispute and the Archaeological Survey of India’s survey report.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for April 2, when the court will examine suggestions and objections filed by the parties regarding the ASI’s report on the 98-day survey conducted at the monument, along with several intervening applications related to the dispute.