‘Made using rum flavouring’: FSSAI informs Bombay High Court Old Monk can’t be sold as rum

FSSAI has informed the Bombay High Court that Old Monk cannot be sold as rum, arguing that its use of neutral spirits and rum flavouring does not meet the required characteristics.

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
3 min readMumbaiSep 5, 2026 05:19 PM IST
Bombay High CourtFile photo of the Bombay High Court.
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Responding to a plea by the manufacturer of Old Monk alcoholic beverage against its sale prohibition order, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that the brand cannot be sold as rum as it is made using neutral spirits and rum flavouring.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad has been hearing a plea by Mohan Rocky Springwater Pvt Ltd, seeking to quash the FSSAI order that has halted the sale of Old Monk in Maharashtra. The government agency prohibited the sale of the brand, citing external rum flavouring without explicit labelling as flavoured rum.

On Tuesday, the bench refused an immediate interim stay. Following this, the manufacturer agreed to modify its packaging labels to prominently display “added flavour” and remove the “7 years old blended” description. It submitted the modified labels on Thursday.

Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Govilkar for FSSAI objected to the “very description of the product as a rum”. He argued, “It cannot be sold as a rum. Neutral spirit added with rum flavours is not a product which can be called as a rum. Terminology used is it mimics as a rum.”

Thereafter, Acting Chief Justice Ghuge orally asked, “Despite neutral spirit, matured spirit, sugar, everything written (on label)?”

Govilkar responded, “It must have the characteristics as well as the quality of the product. It may be whiskey, rum, or anything. They (petitioner) are predominantly selling it as a rum.”

“So that means they will have to now change the very product itself?” the bench questioned.

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“That I cannot (submit). But this product, with added flavour, is not very old vatted (matured in a particular barrel or wooden cask),” Govilkar replied.

Representing the manufacturer, Senior Advocate Navroz Seervai countered FSSAI’s objection: “The petitioner is manufacturing exactly the rum as per its definition, from neutral, rectified, distilled spirit of agricultural origin.” He then sought interim relief, claiming loss of crores of rupees.

Acting CJ Ghuge orally asked, “Suppose we allow you to sell all your old stock as it is, and after we conclude that it was not to be permitted and it was a wrong thing to be done by the petitioner, then what?”

The bench then noted in the order, “We are afraid that at this stage, such an interim order would amount to granting a final relief, when the parties are already canvassing lengthy arguments for final disposal.”

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The high court adjourned the hearing to September 8 for Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh to take instructions and respond on three modified labels.

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Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

 

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