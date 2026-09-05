‘Made using rum flavouring’: FSSAI informs Bombay High Court Old Monk can’t be sold as rum

Responding to a plea by the manufacturer of Old Monk alcoholic beverage against its sale prohibition order, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Thursday informed the Bombay High Court that the brand cannot be sold as rum as it is made using neutral spirits and rum flavouring.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra V Ghuge and Justice Gautam A Ankhad has been hearing a plea by Mohan Rocky Springwater Pvt Ltd, seeking to quash the FSSAI order that has halted the sale of Old Monk in Maharashtra. The government agency prohibited the sale of the brand, citing external rum flavouring without explicit labelling as flavoured rum.

On Tuesday, the bench refused an immediate interim stay. Following this, the manufacturer agreed to modify its packaging labels to prominently display “added flavour” and remove the “7 years old blended” description. It submitted the modified labels on Thursday.

Senior Advocate Rajshekhar Govilkar for FSSAI objected to the “very description of the product as a rum”. He argued, “It cannot be sold as a rum. Neutral spirit added with rum flavours is not a product which can be called as a rum. Terminology used is it mimics as a rum.”

Thereafter, Acting Chief Justice Ghuge orally asked, “Despite neutral spirit, matured spirit, sugar, everything written (on label)?”

Govilkar responded, “It must have the characteristics as well as the quality of the product. It may be whiskey, rum, or anything. They (petitioner) are predominantly selling it as a rum.”

“So that means they will have to now change the very product itself?” the bench questioned.

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“That I cannot (submit). But this product, with added flavour, is not very old vatted (matured in a particular barrel or wooden cask),” Govilkar replied.

Representing the manufacturer, Senior Advocate Navroz Seervai countered FSSAI’s objection: “The petitioner is manufacturing exactly the rum as per its definition, from neutral, rectified, distilled spirit of agricultural origin.” He then sought interim relief, claiming loss of crores of rupees.

Acting CJ Ghuge orally asked, “Suppose we allow you to sell all your old stock as it is, and after we conclude that it was not to be permitted and it was a wrong thing to be done by the petitioner, then what?”

The bench then noted in the order, “We are afraid that at this stage, such an interim order would amount to granting a final relief, when the parties are already canvassing lengthy arguments for final disposal.”

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The high court adjourned the hearing to September 8 for Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh to take instructions and respond on three modified labels.