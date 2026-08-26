MACT awards Rs 21 crore to families of HUL managers killed in 2018 road accident

The Motor Accident Claim Tribunal (MACT), Mumbai, recently awarded a sum of Rs 21 crore to the families of two senior Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) Managers who passed away because of an accident that occurred on Mumbai-Goa National Highway in 2018.

Presiding officer SE Bangar observed that victim Girish Barve was driving the car and the other victim, Rajesh Wadalkar, was travelling with him. According to the judgment, the five members of Barve’s family and four members of Wadalkar’s family had approached the tribunal for compensation.

“Matrimonial households cannot be approached by assuming that each earning spouse exists in an economically watertight compartment. The deceased’s income necessarily contributed to the family’s standard of living, housing, education, savings and security,” the August 21 order read.