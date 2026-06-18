Institute ordered to pay student Rs 60,000 for using his photo, claiming ‘placement success’

The institute’s Instagram account, used complainant’s picture to take credit for his self-earned job without permission. (AI-generated image)

Holding Maya Academy of Advanced Creativity (MAAC) guilty of indulging in an unfair trade practice for promising 100 per cent placement assistance and then falsely projecting a student’s self-secured job as its own placement success, the South West Delhi Consumer Court has directed the academy to pay Rs 60,000 as compensation and litigation costs.

President Suresh Kumar Gupta and member Harshali Kaur observed that the complainant had secured a job as a video editor by his own efforts and the institute had no role in assisting him for the placement.

‘…The OP’s (opposite party: MAAC) Instagram account, called maacjanak, wherein the OP Academy has used the complainant’s picture and details to advertise the OP Academy and take credit for his efforts without his permission to do so. The OP also captioned it “Our Student got Placed” below his picture. This act of the OP is clearly a misrepresentation of the facts, and is tantamount to deficiency in service as well as unfair trade practice,” the May 27 order noted.