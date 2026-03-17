The central government on Tuesday told the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court that it was making all possible attempts on domestic and international levels to avoid hardship caused due to the shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict. The government said that, with “ever-evolving” circumstances, steps are being taken to ensure the international crisis does not affect India.
The high court, in light of the Centre’s assurances, disposed of a plea filed by six liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distributors urging adequate supply of domestic cooking gas cylinders amid shortages.
“In view of the statement made in the Centre’s affidavit, it is evident that the government is taking all the necessary steps in the matter to protect the interests of individuals. In that view of the matter, nothing survives in this petition. Accordingly, the writ petition is disposed of,” a bench of Justices Anil S Kilor and Raj D Wakode noted.
The plea, filed by six distributors and argued through advocate Shyam D Dewani, sought directions to the central government to take immediate and effective steps to ensure strict implementation and enforcement of orders issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, among other provisions, to ensure adequate availability of LPG for domestic consumption in the country.
On Tuesday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Centre submitted its affidavit, which stated, “Union of India is fully cognizant of all the issues arising with regard to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG). The Union of India is making all possible attempts domestically and internationally to ensure that no hardship is caused to anyone and the distribution and availability remains smooth.”
Mehta further submitted that there are “emerging changes” in the international position and the Centre is “monitoring the situation and taking all remedial measures to ensure that such crises at the international level may not affect our country”.
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“The situation, under such circumstances, always remains ever evolving and it would essentially be for the Government of India to take steps domestically and internationally in the interest of its citizens. By the very nature of the subject matter, it may not be desirable to discuss or debate these issues in court proceedings,” the affidavit stated.
Referring to the plea, the government said that in case of any local issues due to “an individual dereliction of duty or breach of law of any wholesale or retail distributor”, strict actions are being taken by competent authorities.
The Centre sought from the court that it should be left to the government to deal with the situation “in the best possible manner in the larger public interest”.
“We have not deliberately narrated what steps we have taken at the international level as there are negotiations at the diplomatic level. We are doing our best,” Mehta argued, seeking closure of proceedings.
Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions.
Expertise & Authority
Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage.
Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in:
Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include:
Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes).
Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty).
Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict.
Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability.
Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges.
Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More