LPG shortage: Situation ‘ever-evolving’, steps taken to ensure Iran crisis doesn’t affect India, Centre tells Bombay HC

Due to the gas shortage, citizens are visiting warehouses to inquire about the availability of gas cylinders. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

The central government on Tuesday told the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court that it was making all possible attempts on domestic and international levels to avoid hardship caused due to the shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) amid the US-Israel-Iran conflict. The government said that, with “ever-evolving” circumstances, steps are being taken to ensure the international crisis does not affect India.

The high court, in light of the Centre’s assurances, disposed of a plea filed by six liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distributors urging adequate supply of domestic cooking gas cylinders amid shortages.

“In view of the statement made in the Centre’s affidavit, it is evident that the government is taking all the necessary steps in the matter to protect the interests of individuals. In that view of the matter, nothing survives in this petition. Accordingly, the writ petition is disposed of,” a bench of Justices Anil S Kilor and Raj D Wakode noted.