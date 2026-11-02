‘Love of both parents is basic human right’: Jharkhand High Court in child custody case

The Jharkhand High Court has held that a child’s need for “love, affection, care, company and protection” of both parents is not only essential for the child’s proper upbringing but also a “basic human right”. The court, therefore, disposed of the case of a 39-year-old man challenging an order that declined him temporary custody of his minor son.

Upholding the family court’s decision to keep the child in the mother’s custody, Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Akhil Kumar said disturbing the existing arrangement could affect the child’s mental and psychological well-being.

“The petitioner (man) is the biological father of the child, who is now aged about 5 years and six months and for proper upbringing of the child, he requires love, affection, care, company and protection of both parents, and it is not only a requirement of the children, but it is their basic human right,” the court said on October 29.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Left husband without any reason

The couple, who got married in 2016, claimed that they had an ideal marriage and had a child in 2021. The man claimed that the wife, without any good reason, left him and deserted him after taking all her belongings in August 2023 and also took their child with her. The man also claimed that he is deeply attached to his wife and child and has always given them his full attention, love, and care.

The man claimed that the wife is living in adultery and has deserted him, is also keeping him away from his child and has denied him any visitation. He claimed that he has been fulfilling all the expenses of food, clothing, shelter and education of the wife and their child and is still ready to keep them with him.

Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Akhil Kumar said that the paramount consideration in the matter of handing over the custody of the child is the welfare of the child. Justices Sujit Narayan Prasad and Akhil Kumar said that the paramount consideration in the matter of handing over the custody of the child is the welfare of the child.

Later, he moved the family court seeking temporary custody of the child, which denied him the same by an order of September 2024. It, however, recognised the significance of the love, care and affection of both parents in the upbringing of the child, and granted visitation rights to the father for two hours once every month and permitted telephonic interaction with the minor child through WhatsApp. Aggrieved, he moved the high court with this appeal.

Arguments

The father, through advocate Nikhil Ranjan, submitted that he is very much attached with his child and has given him his full attention, love and care to him always. He also claimed that he is the natural guardian of his child and he has sufficient source of income for making the future of his child bright and on the other hand, the wife has no source of income and she is dependent upon her family who cannot provide better education to the children.

Story continues below this ad

On the contrary, the mother, through advocate Manoj Kr Choubey, argued that the money alone cannot be the deciding factor in giving custody of the child, and the love and affection of a mother is also very essential for the proper nourishment and development of a child. It was also argued that the husband was never ready to discharge the duty of a responsible father, and he is an arrogant person and used to beat her over every small matter.

‘Child should stay in contact with both parents’

The high court clarified that the law states that even though the father is the natural guardian, the paramount consideration in the matter of handing over the custody of the child is the welfare of the child. “The court is to intervene and make decisions that protect the child’s welfare, even if it means overriding the wishes of the parents or guardians,” it added.

The court further added that the welfare of a child is determined neither by “economic affluence nor by a deep mental or emotional concern for the well-being of the child”. “The answer depends on the balancing of all these factors and determining what is best for the child’s total well-being,” it observed.

Granting custody to the mother, the court clarified that even if the custody of the minor child is with one parent, the other parent must have sufficient visitation rights to ensure that the child keeps in touch with the other parent and does not lose “social, physical and psychological contact” with either of the two parents

Story continues below this ad

The court emphasised that to ensure the effective implementation of the said arrangement and to safeguard the welfare and best interests of the minor child, the visitation should be facilitated under the supervision of the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority.

It directed the Jharkhand State Legal Services Authority to facilitate and monitor the visitation arrangement and to ensure that the father can exercise the visitation rights granted in a smooth, meaningful and hassle-free manner.